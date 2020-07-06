Dark Season 3 Characters: Who Is Eva In Dark? Find Out The Real Identity Of The Character

Dark Season 3 has created a buzz among science fiction lovers throughout the world since its release on Netflix. The third installment of this German time travel show landed on Netflix on June 27, 2020. Read on to find out, “Who is Eva in Dark?”

Dark Season 3 characters: Who is Eva in Dark?

In Dark Season 3 viewers were greeted by a new character in the show. Jonas Kahnwald encounters an old lady with silver-grey hair when he is scoping out the “Other World”. The old lady known as Eva in Dark is actually the older version of Martha.

However, it was very hard for viewers to draw parallels between the characters. Eva in Dark has a drastically different personality from that of Martha. Eva oftentimes talks to riddles and theories, she also has a deep interest in timelines of both worlds and how it brings cause and effect.

Dark Season Characters: Is Eva an important character?

To the surprise of many fans, Dark Season 3, presents the Adam and Eve angle. It is a well-known fact that Adam and Eve were a part of the creation in the Abrahamic culture. They were first man and woman, and are considered as ancestors of all humans alive today. Adam and Eve are considered progenitors of the human race.

In Dark Season 3, Jonas is Adam and Martha is Eva. They are the mirror to both world’s creation. We see that Eva in Dark is working towards the same goal as Adam, which is to end the vicious cycle of time manipulation for good.

Both Eva in Dark and Adam have different views on how the ongoing war should end. On one hand, Adam wishes to end everything and start afresh with the creation of Paradise. Eva believes that she has a way to preserve the existing world while also mending it. The conflicting ideologies of both these characters create some thought-provoking plotlines in Dark Season 3.

Dark Season Characters: Is Eva an evil character?

Dark Season 3 is leaning towards portraying Adam as evil and Eva as good. Eva even states that she is light while Adam is darkness. In spite of this both the Dark Season, 3 characters have some unusual similarities, as both are deeply connected to their painful past.

And are consumed by their love for each other and the ones close to them. The creators of Dark Season 3 left the questions open-ended, allowing viewers to draw their own moral conclusions. However, there is an argument that neither Eva nor Adam is good and bad. They are merely a creation from themselves and the generals of a time-travelling war.

