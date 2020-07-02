Who Is The Blind Man In Dark Season 3? Find The Real Identity Of The Mysterious Character

Dark is one of the most popular science fiction shows on Netflix. Season 3 of this time-travel show was released on Netflix on June 27, 2020, and fans are still amazed at the epic storyline of the show. Read on to find out, “Who is the Blind Man in Dark Season 3?”

Read | How many episodes in Dark Season 3? See the trailer and episode summaries here

Who is the Blind Man in Dark Season 3?

The mysterious character of the blind man was seen often when flashbacks were shown on Dark. The blind man in Dark appeared to be a loose thread in the highly muddled storyline of the show. It was unclear where he fits in the Dark family tree and if he fits in it at all. However, fans will be shocked to know that the Blind Man is Gustav Tannhaus.

Read | Dark Family Tree: Nielsen to Dopplers, see how the families are related

This name might ring bells among many fans as H.G Tannhaus, the clockmaker who brought up Charlotte Doppler, is a well-known character on the show. Gustav Tannhaus is the grandfather of H.G Tannhaus. Hence, it is clear that the Blind Man in Dark isn’t merely a loose thread. He is, in fact, a part of the Dark Family Tree.

When Gustav’s mother Charlotte dies, his father Heinrich Tannhaus is encumbered with grief. Eventually, due to his loneliness, he becomes obsessed with bringing her back. Moreover, Gustav Tanenhaus's father Heinrich establishes “Sic Mundus”, a society of time travellers in Winden. In spite of all his life’s work, Heinrich fails to resurrect her.

Read | Dark season 3: Fans consider Claudia Tiedemann stronger than GOT's Daenerys Targaryen

Gustav Tannhaus: Who is Tannhaus in Dark?

The Blind Man in Dark, Gustav Tannhaus continues his father’s research and work. In 1988, he meets Jonas, Magnus, Franziska and Bartosz from 2020, who are all somehow related to him. Gustav Tannhaus, who is still working on the early stages of the time travel experiment, learns from Jonas that time travel does exist in the future. Unfortunately, the unknown son of Eva kills the blind man in Dark before he can tell anyone else about this.

Read | 'Dark' season 3 review: Episode 1 and 2 bring obscure plot with startling twists

Beyond Gustav Tannhaus, not much is revealed about the descendants of the Tannhaus clan. While it is answered that the blind man in Dark is a part of it’s elaborate and confounding family tree. But, it is unclear if the Sic Mundus lead by Gustav Tannhaus was even making headway in creating the time travel technology. However, one thing is clear that H.G Tannhaus's interest in time and clocks stems from his incredibly intelligent and passionate lineage.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.