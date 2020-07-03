Who Is Hannah In 'Dark'? Find How This Important Character Is Related To Other Characters

Hannah Kahnwald is one of the most deceitful characters in Dark. With each season and every new episode, a new layer of her complex nature was revealed. Here is everything you need to know about Hannah in Dark.

Who is Hannah in Dark?

Hannah Kahnwald is the mother of Jonas Kahnwald, who is the lead character of the show. She is the widow of Michael Kahnwald and is a very clever woman. By profession, Hannah in Dark is a physiotherapist. But her complicated past has filled her with vengeance and she doesn’t shy away from hatching conspiracies.

From the very beginning of the series, viewers get to see that Hannah Kahnwald has been dealt a tough hand. Her husband Michael Kahnwald commits suicide in 2019. While Hannah Kahnwald is recovering from the pain, her son Jonas gets sent to a physiatric inpatient facility.

Dark Family Tree Season 3

Hannah in Dark was born in 1972 in Winden to Sebastian Krüger. When she is attending high school, Hannah befriends Ulrich Nielsen and becomes obsessed with him thereafter. She even starts an affair with him in 2019, while he is still married to Katharina. Here is how deeply Hannah is related to the Dark Family Tree.

Adam’s World

Hannah travels to 1954 after being disappointed by realising that Ulrich still has affection for Katharina and his family. This is when Hannah in Dark meets Egon Tiedemann and starts an affair with him, while he is still married to Doris. Hannah Kahnwald gets pregnant with his child and finally decides to have the child instead of aborting it as Egon advised her.

Hannah gives birth to Silja in 1988. When Silja is only 5 years old, they travel to 1911 to Jonas/Adam, who is Silja’s half brother. But Adam is displeased by their visit, and he kills Hannah and takes Silja to “where she belongs” in the loop.

Eva’s World

It’s 2020 and Hannah in Dark is now married to Ulrich following his divorce with Katharina. It seems like Hannah who is now a Nielsen, is living her childhood fantasy, as her dream of being with Ulrich has been realised. But she becomes paranoid when she begins to realise that Ulrich is having an affair. She later discovers that it Ulrich Nielsen was involved with Charlotte Doppler. Hannah in Dark is last seen seconds before the apocalypse when an old Egon has visited her on Eva's orders.

Origin World

In the Dark origin world, Hannah remains friends with Katharina as there is no Ulrich to come between them. Hannah in Dark origin world marries Torben Wöller, who is Ulrich and Charlotte's inferior at the police station in both Adam and Eva's worlds. Hannah also has a baby with him. When asked what she would like to name her baby, she says she's always loved the name Jonas.

