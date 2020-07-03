Who Is Silja In Dark? Here Is How This Mysterious Character Is Related To The Family Tree

Silja is one of the most mysterious Dark characters. Her appearance in Dark Season 1 and 2 was shrouded in mystery as no one knew where she really came from. Silja in Dark Season 3 became a pivotal character in the Dark Family Tree. Find out, “Who is Silja in Dark?”

Read | Mumbai Police gives 'Dark' series reference while urging everyone to wear mask amid COVID

Who is Silja in Dark?

Silja in Dark is a member of the band of survivors. In 2052, she is seen roaming the forests outside the ruins of what used to be Winden in prudence. She is serving as the interpreter for the deaf leader Elisabeth Doppler, as she knows sign language. Silja in Dark becomes one of the first people whom Jonas Kahnwald encounters when he arrives in 2052. She is the young girl with dark hair who says, “Welcome to the future” and then knocks him unconscious. Silja is also seen holding her rifle in the Sic Mundus family portrait wall.

Read | "Is it just me....'': Sonakshi Sinha gives her verdict on sci-fi show 'Dark' season 3

Dark Family Tree: Silja in Dark

Silja was conceived as the illegitimate child of Egon Tiedemann and Hannah Kahnwald in 1954. Hannah initially sought to abort her but got cold feet at the last moment. From 1954, Hannah travels to 1987 and gives birth to Silja Tiedemann in 1988.

When Silja in Dark was only 5, Hannah travels back to 1911 with her, so that Silja Tiedemann could be with her half brother Adam. Adam does not appreciate the unexpected and uncalled for the arrival of his new guests. He suffocates Hannah and separates the 5-year-old Silja Tiedemann from her. Finally, Silja in Dark is taken to 2041 to be raised by Elisabeth Doppler.

Read | Who is the blind man in Dark Season 3? Find the real identity of the mysterious character

Elisabeth restricts everyone from entering the walled-off restricted zone of the power plant. When Jonas meets Silja Tiedemann, he quickly realises that she has become influenced by the ideology of Sic Mundus, and is waiting for the day the mysterious passage will reopen and take her to paradise. When Jonas is caught breaching the rule in 2053, Silja in Dark helps him to escape. But her help comes with a price. Silja Tiedemann demands that Jonas take her to the ruins and show her what lies there.

Read | How many episodes in Dark Season 3? See the trailer and episode summaries here

Dark Family Tree's Silja Tiedemann:

Following Silja’s adventure with Jonas, she has a fall out with Elisabeth Doppler. Silja in Dark eventually travels to 1890. This is when she meets Bartosz Tiedemann and falls in love with him. The couple marries and Silja becomes Silja Tiedemann once again. They have two children, Hanno, who is known as Noah and Agnes, who becomes the progenitor of the Nielsen family. Silja Tiedemann passes away shortly after the birth of her daughter.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.