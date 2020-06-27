'Dark' Season 3 Review: Episode 1 And 2 Bring Obscure Plot With Startling Twists

The much-awaited Dark season 3 has been released on Netflix on June 27, 2020. Fans have compared the science-fiction show to Stranger Things, but with a darker setting. The show features four families and how their lives get entangled with each other. Read more to know about the Season 3 of Dark:

Dark season 3 review

The 3rd season of Dark revolves around the parallel world and time travel which was featured in the first two seasons. The introduction of the parallel world was teased at the beginning of the show. Season three of the show is like an amalgamation of neo-noir genre and movies/shows like Back to the Future, The Man in the High Castle, and The X-Files. Dark is a German show that dabbles with time-travel and concepts likes Einstein–Rosen bridge. It focuses on elements like quantum physics, time travel, and paradoxes, which include the paradox similar to the grandfather paradox.

The third season of Dark continues the jaw-dropping cliff-hanger part of the story that was left behind in season two. Seasons 1 and 2 have given a build-up that has laid the foundation of the third season, and it has mastered the time travel part, and has pulled off the parallel universe part simultaneously. The plot further gets more intense with this and almost reaches a point where it becomes ponderous. The two TV tropes hardly complement each other and are usually avoided by the writers in a singular story, meaning, a story that involves time travel generally does not beat around the concept of a parallel world and vice versa. The season three depicts that the end is the beginning and vice versa. It tells the story that started in season one, and depicts how it comes to a full circle in the third season.

The shift between the timeline, the versions of the characters, and the world itself ropes in a sense of a grand scheme and an epic story that covers over a hundred years. The show also draws parallels from the Nordic and Greek mythology with symbolisms like the Ouroboros, which signifies the transmigration of souls, and Triquetra, a Nordic three-cornered knot, which signifies the existence of a trinity, instead of duality. Season 3 has a sense of mystery that has been present since the first episode of season one.

