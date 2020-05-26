Netflix's 'Dark' Memes Circulate Online After Makers Announce Another Season Of The Show

Netflix’s mystery, crime, and drama show Dark has gained immense popularity among the audiences. The makers of the show revealed Dark season 3 release date on May 26, 2020. Merely hours after the announcement was made, Netflix’s Dark memes began going viral on Twitter. While some of these hilarious memes are from the show itself, others are just talking about how complicated the show is.

The show is created by Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese. The first season of Dark was released on December 1, 2017. The second season of Dark on Netflix was released on June 21, 2019. It has been revealed that Dark season 3 release date has been confirmed to June 27, 2020. Check out the memes that have been doing the rounds on social media.

Netflix’s Dark memes

Me, watching #NetflixDark and trying to tell who is who pic.twitter.com/xurEVazaLP — ⎊ kate spaceface ✵ (@mizumohno) December 18, 2017

Need to show someone #netflixdark just to rewatch it lol. 1st time around had me like. pic.twitter.com/0fOZmmRkVY — Llance Doore (@Llance_doore) December 14, 2017

I cannot stop watching #netflixdark.

I love it.

I absolutely love it.

But I don’t know what’s going on! 😂#oldandconfused pic.twitter.com/YJhq2Jn5tG — Maria Moore (@kenseysmom) December 3, 2017

Me trying to remember everyone's relations for DARK3#DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/n0O1RVRfTJ — Ganesh Parajuli (@_parajuli_) May 26, 2020

Me trying to remember the relations in dark for season 3



#DarkNetflix pic.twitter.com/pkpYX9GU1J — Arbaz Khan (@Arbaax7) May 26, 2020

About Dark

Dark is the story of four families and how the disappearance of two kids leads to their secrets being exposed. Dark has a supernatural twist to it. It has been revealed that the four families are interlinked to one another and the disappearance of the kids lifts the curtain on the relationship they share. Dark is set in a small town in Germany.

Dark season 3 teaser

It has been revealed that the series Dark was always a three-season series. The final season will be aired on Netflix on June 27, 2020. The teaser of Dark season 3 was released a few hours ago on the official social media account of Dark. While posting the teaser, the official Instagram account of Dark mentioned, ‘The end is the beginning. The final cycle starts June 27.’

