David Fincher Signs 4-year Contract With Netflix, Leaves 'Mindhunter' Fans Disappointed

David Fincher recently talked to The Playlist and revealed that he has signed an exclusive deal with Netflix for four years. He said that he is here to deliver them content that means 'likely to bring them spectators in his small sphere of influence'. The filmmaker’s unofficial home for his majority of projects has been Netflix since 2013.

David helped the OTT platform on the original programming map with the House of Cards released in 2013. He also directed the selected episodes of the show. David was also the director and key creative lead showrunner on Mindhunter (2017-2019). His recent feature is the black-and-white 1930s Hollywood tale Mank which will debut on Netflix on December 4, 2020.

David’s fans seem a little disappointed as he earlier revealed that there’s no future for Mindhunter. Recently, Netflix handed down many surprising cancellations. A potential third season of Mindhunter has been put on hold as David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots.

Fans express their disappointment for no Mindhunter

Fans after waking up to the news by the Executive Producer reacted on social media. Showing their disappointment, they created many memes on the same. A user posted a picture on Twitter that read "Mindhunter was just cancelled… and I took that personally." Another user shared a video and tweeted, “Other garbage shows get to continue yet the ONE show I pine so much for 5 seasons gets canceled.”

on my way to sell my kidney so David Fincher can continue to shoot #mindhunter pic.twitter.com/NuGfA2ih7L — nymeria (@standbyriverjp) October 23, 2020

Other garbage shows get to continue yet the ONE show I pine so much for 5 seasons gets canceled. No more Mindhunter, pain.... so much pain....and we'll never know what happens to BTK. He seemed like such a ladies man smh. 😤😡🤬#Mindhunter pic.twitter.com/KWBwBOtE5d — 🦠😷 𝔐𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪 𝔚𝔞𝔫𝔤𝔞𝔯𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔞 ℑ𝔙 🧫🔬 (@LycanVisuals) October 23, 2020

People following Mindhunter from the beginning pic.twitter.com/Hg0Y9aw7YS — 👑 (@imaxednolan) October 24, 2020

Netflix recently signed big names such as Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy and the Game of Thrones creative duo. Speaking to the French magazine, David said that he’d like to work like Picasso, to try different things and break the shape or change the operating mode. He revealed he likes the idea of having a body of work and further admitted that it feels strange that after forty years in the profession, he only has ten films in his kitty. He later corrected himself and said that it's eleven, but ten that he can say are his. He concluded that it is a pretty terrifying observation.

Image Source: Shutterstock

