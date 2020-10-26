'Mindhunter' Makers Reveal The Show Will Not Have More Seasons

David Fincher’s Mindhunter is a series that has kept audiences entertained, which is why since the release of season 2 over a year ago fans have been curious to know if there will be season 3. However, Fincher recently disclosed that the show is not getting any more seasons. Read on to know the whole story:

David Fincher says no more seasons for Mindhunter

David Fincher, recently, gave an interview to Vulture for his upcoming project Mank, during which he mentioned that Mindhunter will not be getting any more seasons. The Netflix show revolves around a special team in the FBI that deals with serial killers in the 1970s and its second season came out in August 2019. The fans have been waiting for the announcement of season 3, but their hopes went low since the lead actors Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv’s contracts with the platform ended in January 2020, and it went on an ‘indefinite hold’.

David Fincher is the executive producer and has directed most episodes of the show. He went on to say that the team lived in Pittsburgh for almost three years, not whole years but around six to seven months each year and that the show took a lot of effort from him. He mentioned that at the start of the second season he went through the script and did not like it, so it had to be written all over again. He spoke about promoting Courtenay Miles from the assistant director to co-show run of the show.

He further added that the show led to almost a 90-hour long work week and absorbed all his time and effort and got him quite exhausted. David Fincher decided to put this across Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and the company’s VP for original content Cindy Holland, as he says he wasn’t sure if he had it in him to do a season three. Post this, Sarandos and Holland asked David Fincher if he wanted to work on something else which is when Mank came into work. He also expressed how the show cost them huge dollars and wasn't able to get views equivalent to its expenditure.

