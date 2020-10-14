Where Is 'Days Of Our Lives' Filmed? Know About Location And Details Of The Show's Shoot

Days of Our Lives is a soap opera that broadcasts on NBC. It is one of the longest-running scripted television programs in the world, airing nearly every weekday since November 8, 1965. Days of Our Lives has been filming its 56th season. The show’s filming was put to hold for 2 weeks recently due to COVID-19. Take a look at the filming location of Days of Our Lives.

Where was Days of Our Lives filmed?

Days of Our Lives was shot in NBC Studios. The studio is located in Burbank, California. The name of the studios was later changed to The Burbank Studios. The soap opera has been filmed at the same location since the day it started. However, there have been several changes in the location due to the pandemic.

According to a report by Deadline, filming of Days of Our Lives has been shut down for the next two weeks since October 12 as the production team member has tested positive for COVID-19. The cast, crew and staff of the daytime drama were just notified of the temporary shutdown in an email from Corday Productions, which produces in association with Sony Pictures TV. Taping is slated to resume October 26.

The pause will not delay air dates, and the show’s run of originals on NBC will not be disrupted. The production member has been put into isolation and several precautions have been taken at the filming location. This includes deep clean and disinfecting the Days of Our Lives’ production facilities at The Burbank Studios.

Days of Our Lives filming location

Other shows filmed at The Burbank Studios

The Dean Martin Show

Just Men!

The Jay Leno Show

The Midnight Special

Time Machine

Night Court

Let’s Make a Deal

The Ellen De Genres Show

About Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives is produced under the banner of Corday Productions and Sony Pictures Television. The series was created by husband-and-wife team Ted Corday and Betty Corday. The series primarily focuses on its core families, the Hortons and the Bradys, in a town called Salem. Suzanne Rogers is the longest-serving member of the program's current cast and the longest-serving current cast member of an ongoing American soap opera, having appeared on the show since August 1973.

