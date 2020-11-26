What Happened To Hope On 'Days Of Our Lives'? Find Out If Kristian Alfonso Left The Show

The NBC Show Days of Our Lives has become the longest-running scripted television programs in the world. The show has been airing nearly every single weekday ever since November 8, 1965. The characters from this iconic story have not only become iconic but have been memorialised the fans of the show. Revolving around the Hortons and the Bradys families, the show is set in the heart of the Salem, Massachusetts.

Over the years, several new families and characters have been added to the storyline, making it even more complex. One of the most iconic characters in the Days of Our Lives universe is Hope Brady. However, in July 2020 news reports began claiming that actor Kristian Alfonso who plays Hope Brady on the show is leaving the soap opera. Find out, “What happened to Hope on Days of Our Lives?”

What happened to Hope on Days of Our Lives?

Days of Our Lives fans became heart-broken in July 2020, when the news of Kristian Alfonso quitting Days of Our Lives surfaced. The news sent shockwaves through the soap community as the actor had been on the show for 37 years. In an interview given to Deadline Magazine, Alfonso revealed that she had already filmed her last episode and would not be returning when Days resumes production on September 1.

In a second interview with ET, the 57-year-old, Alfonso shed light on what made her decide to leave the show. The actor revealed that she had been contemplating leaving the show, for the past couple of years, but the abrupt exit was triggered by a plan for her character, Hope Williams Brady. Days executive producer Ken Corday had relayed to her that the writers were planning to write Hope off for 4-5 months before coming back to have a storyline with a Navy Seal.

Is Hope leaving Days of Our Lives?

Kristian Alfonso decides to leave Days of Our Lives

In her interview with ET, the Days of Our Lives alum revealed that she realised that she needed change and eventually realised that leaving Days of Our Lives, which has been her gig for 37 years would be step one in the process. She confessed to being perplexed when the writers decided to take her character off for 4-5 months, but it came as a blessing in disguise, as she took the opportunity to change the course of her life. Alfonso left the show before the end of Hope’s originally planned storyline, as the filing and production on the show were interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic-related shutdown. Alfonso has decided to bid adieu to Days for good and is not planning to make guest appearances. She also shared that Corday had told her that the show would never recast her character.

