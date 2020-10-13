'Deaf U' Cast: Know About Students Of Gallaudet University From Netflix Docuseries

Deaf U is a documentary series that released on October 9, 2020, on Netflix. It follows a group of deaf and hard of hearing college students who attend Gallaudet University, Washington, DC. It is a private congressionally permitted university for the deaf and hard of hearing that is situated in the United States of America. The series which shows the life of real people has grabbed much attentions from the viewers.

Deaf U cast details

Cheyenna Clearbrook

Cheyenna Clearbrook is a social media influencer. Spoiler Alert! At the end of season one, she decides to leave Gallaudet. Clearbrook calls “deaf elite” to individuals who come from a big deaf family and have a strong identity and she also criticise them. She has made her way on YouTube with her videos on fashion, travel, beauty, and more. Cheyenna Clearbrook is said to be listed at the Washington State of University.

Rodney Burford

Rodney is a football player at Gallaudet University. He claims to be the “bad boy” of the group and has shown interest in Cheyenna. Burford comes from New York and has a cochlear implant. He does not have a presence on social media yet.

Tessa Lewis

Tessa Lewis gives off queen bee vibes within the cast of Deaf U. She is a part of the “deaf elite” group. Lewis grew up with another member from the show, Alexa in Frederick, Maryland. But they ended up growing apart over the years.

Alexa Paulay-Simmons

Alexa Paulay-Simmons comes from a family that has generations of Deaf members. So she is considered as a part of the “deaf elite” group. Paulay-Simmons has several romantic experiences with other Deaf U cast members. She transferred to Gallaudet after spending two years at a Hawaii University.

Renata Rose

Renata Rose is a senior at Gallaudet University. She is in a relationship with girlfriend, Tayla. Rose is currently studying Mass Communication at Eastern Illinois University. She has shown interest in poetry.

Daequan Taylor

Daequan Taylor is one of the football players at Gallaudet. He grew up in Virginia and is partially deaf. Daequan had hearing abilities until he was six-year-old. He sets the tone of the show by asking out a classmate at the very beginning of the series.

Dalton Taylor

Dalton Taylor is considered a relaxed guy among his Gallaudet friend group. He first joined Gallaudet’s basketball team, and then went on to play football. Dalton played both sports previously at the Texas School for the Deaf in high school.

