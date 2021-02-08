'Dear.M' Teaser Features Noh Jung Ui And Bae Hyun Sung’s Romance Threatened By An Outsider

KBS 2TV’s upcoming South Korean college romance drama, Dear.M released a hilarious new teaser revealing insight into the new characters. A spin-off of the hit Korean web drama series Love Playlist, Dear.M is a romance drama that tells the story of the campus-wide search for “M,” a mystery individual who is mentioned in an anonymous post that causes a stir on a Seoyeon University online forum. Take a look at the teaser here!

Read more| Vijay Sethupathi's 'A' To Parineeti's 'The Girl On The Train', Top Trailers Of This Week

Dear.M Teaser Trailer Review

In the teaser, Seo Ji Min (played by Roh Jeong-eui) happily describes her relationship with Park Ha Neul (Bae Hyun-sung). According to the English translation by Soompi, she says, “The moment I first laid eyes on him, I felt it right away. Because to me, my current boyfriend is my real first love.” A voice off-screen then asks, “What do you like so much about him?” Seo Ji Min replies fondly, “He seems like someone who wouldn’t talk much, but he says all the things he needs to say, and whenever he goes somewhere, he always contacts me no matter what.”

Read more| Stray Kids' Han Jisung Note To Kim Seon Ho's Donation; What Happened In K-world This Week

The clip goes on to show glimpses of the couple’s adorable relationship, with Seo Ji Min cooing that she’s not sure if other people know just how sweet Park Ha Neul is. At one point, Park Ha Neul flusters Seo Ji Min by telling her that he’s staring at her because she’s pretty. At another, Seo Ji Min surprises her boyfriend with flowers, leading him to exclaim, “What is this? I should be the one buying you these!” Later, Park Ha Neul bends down to affectionately tie her shoelaces, and when Seo Ji Min points out that they’re not untied, he replies, “They look like they might become untied soon.”

However, in the final moments of the teaser, the happy couple seems to face an unexpected obstacle in the form of an intruder. As Park Ha Neul looks up at her in surprise, Choi Ro Sa (played by Hwang Bo Reum Byeol) catches him off guard by taking the seat next to him and asking, “It’s okay for me to sit here, right?” Looks like the impending heartbreak is sooner than we think for Seo Ji Min and Park Ha Neul's picture-perfect romance.

Read more| From 'WandaVision' Episode 5 To 'Zombie Reddy', Top Movies And Episodes Released This Week

More on Dear.M cast

NCT‘s Jaehyun will be making his acting debut in the drama as male lead Cha Min Ho, a clever and imaginative computer-engineering student, while Park Hye Soo will star as his longtime BFF Ma Joo Ah, a cheerful business administration major who has never had a boyfriend. Noh Jung Ui will be taking over the role of Seo Ji Min, which was previously played by Kim Sae Ron in Love Playlist, and Bae Hyun Sung will be reprising his role as Seo Ji Min’s loving boyfriend Park Ha Neul. Dear.M is scheduled to release on February 26, with subtitles in English available on Rakuten Viki's website.

Read more| BTS Net Worth 2021; Check Out How Much 'Dynamite' & Other Projects Will Add To It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.