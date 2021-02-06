From 'WandaVision' Episode 5 To 'Zombie Reddy', Top Movies And Episodes Released This Week

Since the actors are back on set, there is also a surge of several movies and tv shows that are now releasing on streaming platforms. If you are wondering what to watch, we have compiled a list of movies and shows that were released this week (January 30- February 7). From True Beauty Episode 15 to WandaVision Episode 5, here's the list of movies and shows that you need to add to your watchlist.

Top movies/shows of this week (January 30-February 7)

True Beauty Episode 15 release

True Beauty is a Korean drama which revolves around a schoolgirl who gets bullied for being ugly. She then masters the art of makeup and transforms herself into a beautiful person. Episode 15 was released on February 3, 2021. The show airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10.30 pm.

Image credit : A still from the Korean Ktv drama True Beauty

Zombie Reddy release

The first-ever Zombie movie in Tamil was released on February 5, 2021. The cast includes Sajja Teja, Anandhi, Harsha Vardhan, Daksha Nagarkar, Raghu Babu, Hari Teja, Prudhvi Raj, Getup Srinu, Raghu Karumanchi, Annapoorna, Vitta Mahesh, Priya, Vinay Varma and a few more. The movie is directed by Prasanth Varma.

College Romance Season 2 Release

TVF's College Romance Season 2 released on January 29. Created by Apoorv Singh Karki, the story follows the lives of three best friends Karan, Trippy and Naira and their respective college love stories. There are 5 parts in this season as well.

Legend of Hanuman Season 2

The animation series released on Disney+ Hotstar on January 29. The animated mythological series produced by Graphic India has 13 episodes. The Legend of Hanuman season 2 has been released globally in seven Indian languages which are, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

WandaVision Episode 5

The new episode of Marvel's WandaVision was released on February 5. With every episode, the show is getting interesting and in the latest episode, there is an unexpected cameo. With the new episode, fans are sure that the remaining 4 episodes will definitely blow their minds!

Image Credit: Still of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in Marvel Studios "WandaVision" Episode 5 (Disney+Hotstar)

