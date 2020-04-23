'Defending Jacob' Review: Everything You Need To Know About The New Apple TV Series

Defending Jacob is the perfect series for those looking for suspense drama and a slow-burning narrative. The story revolves around the life of a father who deals with the accusation that his son is involved in a murder. Hence, the protagonist is faced with a choice between being a good man or a good father. The series stars famous actors like Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, J.K Simmons, and more. The series airs exclusively on Apple TV.

Defending Jacob review: Everything you need to know

The Plot

The premise of the story revolves around the murder of a young student. As the story progresses, Jacob Barber is faced with charges of murder. Shocked by this, Jacob’s father Andy Barber takes it upon himself to help his son get out of this mess. However, he is faced with several dilemmas as people begin to believe that it was indeed Jacob who committed the crime. The story progresses and keeps the viewer guessing as to what could happen next.

The Good

The acting of the three primary characters played by Chris Evans, Jaeden Martell, and Michelle Dockery is amazing. The actors make the audience believe that they are a solid unit and therefore one cannot help but root for them. There are several moments when the actors do not deliver a dialogue; however, the emotions, feelings and the heartache are clearly visible through their acting. The acting between the cast makes one believe in the innocence of Jacob; however, in moments the actor shows signs of guilt which often shakes the viewers' perspective. The series does not give away any easy plots and obvious scenes, it rather builds the story and eventually lays the pieces of the puzzle in a slow yet steady fashion.

The Bad

The series is incredibly slow and takes a while getting used to. The revelations of the plot come steadily to the viewers and one may lose interest soon enough as the progression is at a rather slow pace. However, the makers take ample amount of time to set a proper character building for each of their characters and therefore a lot of time is invested in these aspects.

Conclusion

This Apple TV series is quite a refreshing show but will need your constant attention throughout the progression of the show. The show has eight episodes and some viewers may not find the climax attractive. However, the show speaks highly of family values and manages to trigger that family emotion in all of us.

Rating: 2.2/5

