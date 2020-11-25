If You Loved 'Delhi Crime', Here Are Similar Crime Drama Shows That You Should Watch Next

Directed by Richie Mehta, Delhi crime stars Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. Based on a Delhi gang-rape case, this crime drama show depicts the Delhi police investigation into nabbing the men who committed the heinous crime. After watching the series, if you are hunting for similar shows like Delhi crime, then we have got you covered. Here we have listed down a few Indian-based crime shows that will leave you stunned.

Shows like Delhi Crime:

Criminal Justice

Criminal Justice is an edgy one-night stand turning into a nightmare story. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles, the story essays how Aditya, a cab driver wakes up with blood on his hands. All the evidence are stacked against him, but he doesn’t have a clue about the heinous crime. The crime thriller unveils if he is guilty or not.

Sacred Games

When a troubled police officer in Mumbai, Sartaj Singh receives a phone call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, he comes to know that the entire city is in trouble. Sartaj only has 25 days to save Mumbai and Sacred Games chronicles the events that take place after the phone call. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, this crime thriller stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

Aarya

The crime drama Aarya is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Aarya who is an alpha mother of three. Her husband Tej and his partners run a drug mafia under the garb of a pharmaceutical business. Sushmita Sen is essaying the titular roles in the series.

Breathe: Into the Shadows

Breathe: Into the Shadows is a crime drama thriller directed by Mayank Sharma. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menon, the plot of this crime drama thriller show chronicles the life of Dr Avinash Sabharwal, whose 6-year-old daughter is kidnapped by a masked man. In order to get his daughter back, Sabharwal is asked to kill a man by the kidnapper.

The Raikar Case

The Raikar Case depicts the life of an affluent family whose youngest son is found dead. The cops rule out the possibility of suicide. When they start their investigation, the deep dark secrets of the family are uncovered.

