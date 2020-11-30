'Delhi Crime' Director Richie Mehta Opens Up About The Intention Behind The Show

Director Richie Mehta is elated ever since the news of his directorial web-series, Delhi Crime got for itself an International Emmy for the Best Drama Series. The Canadian director has recently spoken about how he celebrated the win, and what followed after it was announced. Read on to know what Mehta has to say about his win.

Richie Mehta opens up about his International Emmy win

As per reports in the Hindustan Times, Richie spoke about how it has been an amazing and shocking experience since the award was announced. He explained how all these days have been spent in receiving congratulatory messages and best wishes from all his friends and families. He mentioned that this has been an exceptional end to the story of this show, further talking about how everything about the year has been negative and that this was some much needed good news.

The show has been critically acclaimed and widely loved at various international platforms, but International Emmy’s are special, he said. Richie mentioned how the Indian talent, initiative and the messaging has been received internationally as well. He said that Indian content is finally making a bigger place for itself in the global markets.

Delhi Crime revolves around the investigation that followed after the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case in Delhi. Mehta explained how he was lucky to work in a project that came together at every stage and it helped him to have the 4 years of preparation, research and development that went behind it. He explained how the development and production in total spanned across 6 years and was more than the time invested in any other series at the time of its release in March 2019.

The director further spoke about how the show’s win has been taken positively by most people, but some of the netizens are complaining about how they are celebrating a show that was based on such a disturbing crime. The director disagrees to this, as he explained that the show is not about the crime but how the police solved it and the people fought it. He mentioned that the crime was 'un-showable to him' but the cops who worked against it need to be celebrated and talked about.

