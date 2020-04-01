The Debate
Bruno Fernandes' New Beard Look Reminds Man United Teammate Dalot Of Netflix Show Narcos

Football News

Manchester United player Diogo Dalot has claimed that his club teammate Bruno Fernandes' french beard look reminds him of an actor from Narcos Mexico

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot has hilariously claimed that his teammate Bruno Fernandes' beard look reminds him of the Netflix hit, Narcos. The duo is considered to be great friends since the arrival of the Sporting Lisbon midfielder to Manchester in January. The two were recently snapped playing football on the lawn while under self-quarantine.

Also Read | Liverpool will be furious if the league gets suspended: Man United legend Paul Ince

Bruno Fernandes beard look: Diogo Dalot compares midfielder to Narcos

The Bruno Fernandes beard went viral after the Man United midfielder posted an image of himself on Instagram. The player sported a french beard, a rather unusual one for the Portuguese international. Diogo Dalot could not hold back and retweeted an image of Bruno Fernandes with a hilarious comment comparing him with an actor from Narcos.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: Dortmund reportedly demand €130 million for Man United target

Bruno Fernandes beard look: Fans react to Diogo Dalot's tweet

Also Read | Man United news: Captain Harry Maguire heaps praise on Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand

Bruno Fernandes beard look: Duo showcase friendship off the field

The duo was earlier spotted playing football in quarantine. Diogo Dalot posted a video on Twitter in which he was seen playing alongside Bruno Fernandes. The duo appears to practice shooting skills in what appears to be backyard lawn. Diogo Dalot then goes on to mock Bruno Fernandes, as he copied Fernandes' celebration after netting past him. Meanwhile, Fernandes copied Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siiii celebration.’

Also Read | Man United news: Premier League return for Emre Can?

Bruno Fernandes beard look: Premier League coronavirus update

The Premier League stands suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in England. The suspension was extended until the end of April recently. All Premier League players have been undergoing self-quarantine at their respective homes to avoid contracting the pandemic. 

First Published:
COMMENT
