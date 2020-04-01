Bruno Fernandes' New Beard Look Reminds Man United Teammate Dalot Of Netflix Show Narcos

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot has hilariously claimed that his teammate Bruno Fernandes' beard look reminds him of the Netflix hit, Narcos. The duo is considered to be great friends since the arrival of the Sporting Lisbon midfielder to Manchester in January. The two were recently snapped playing football on the lawn while under self-quarantine.

Bruno Fernandes beard look: Diogo Dalot compares midfielder to Narcos

The Bruno Fernandes beard went viral after the Man United midfielder posted an image of himself on Instagram. The player sported a french beard, a rather unusual one for the Portuguese international. Diogo Dalot could not hold back and retweeted an image of Bruno Fernandes with a hilarious comment comparing him with an actor from Narcos.

Bruno Fernandes beard look: Fans react to Diogo Dalot's tweet

😂😂😂😂 so true.. Diogo you too should grow a french beard. — Za_Optimist! (@Manutd_ultimate) March 31, 2020

@chinmay_khamkar Miguel Bruno Felix Fernandes 😎 — adityaprakash (@adityaprakashn) March 31, 2020

If Bruno just grows the Tash he'll look like Freddy mercury — Busby Babes (@BusbySnakeHips) March 31, 2020

Swear that's Felix from Narcos Mexico? 😂😂 — Eddie (@ayXeno) March 31, 2020

Loool Diogo man 😂 — ɢᴏᴀᴛɪᴀʟ (@UtdGoatial) March 31, 2020

Bruno Fernandes beard look: Duo showcase friendship off the field

The duo was earlier spotted playing football in quarantine. Diogo Dalot posted a video on Twitter in which he was seen playing alongside Bruno Fernandes. The duo appears to practice shooting skills in what appears to be backyard lawn. Diogo Dalot then goes on to mock Bruno Fernandes, as he copied Fernandes' celebration after netting past him. Meanwhile, Fernandes copied Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siiii celebration.’

Bruno Fernandes beard look: Premier League coronavirus update

The Premier League stands suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in England. The suspension was extended until the end of April recently. All Premier League players have been undergoing self-quarantine at their respective homes to avoid contracting the pandemic.