FilmyHit Piracy Site Releases 'Delhi Crime' Web Series In HD Quality

Delhi Crime was a popular Netflix series that spoke about a gruesome crime which happened in Delhi. The series was based on true events and showed the perspective of the police force amid the entire crime which united and shook the nation. The series which was released in March 2019 has now been leaked online in a high-quality HD format.

FilmyHit piracy site releases Delhi Crime web series

Also Read | Delhi Crime web series Season 2 Casts Real Life IAS Officer Abhishek Singh For Their Show

The piracy group FilmyHit has uploaded the series and entire episodes of the show on their site. These episodes contain high-quality HD videos of the series which were previously unavailable. Due to the rising popularity of the show, Delhi Crime web series had already been leaked by several websites. However, FilmyHit allows Delhi Crime web series to be downloaded by its users. The series can also be viewed online on the pirated site of FilmyHit.

Also Read | Reality TV Shows To Watch On Netflix If You’re Bored Of Real Life In Lockdown

The site FilmyHit also allows viewers the option to view the series in different quality formats. Depending on the size of the file, users are allowed to choose which file of Delhi Crime web series they wish to download as per their convenience. Many websites have also joined in and offered the web series on their website. However, FilmyHit has stood out due to its video quality of the Delhi Crime Web series. The series was a Netflix exclusive; however, several piracy websites had begun leaking it after its growing popularity. The websites have now come out with HD streams of the web series.

Also Read | Lockdown Cooking: Netflix Comes Up With Hilarious Sacred Games Memes; Check Out

Delhi Crime web series told the story of the Nirbhaya case which shook the nation. The case united the nation in the fight for stricter laws in the country. This entire sequence of events is captured in web series. Delhi Crime shows its viewers the narrative of the events from the police point of view and how things were dealt with on their end. Many viewers of the series praised the direction and the filmography which was gripping to watch. The series received praises from critics and fans alike and even became one of the most popular series on Netflix. The series featured a cast comprising of talented actors like Shefali Shah as Vartika Chaturvedi, Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh, Aakash Dahiya as Devinder, Adil Hussain as Kumar Vijay, Rajesh Tailang as Bhupendra Singh, Denzil Smith as Vishal Chaturvedi, among many others.

Also Read | 'Betaal' First Look: Netflix's Horror Thriller Series Looks Intriguing; Watch Promo

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.