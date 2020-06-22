'The Barabanki Narcos' By Aloke Lal To Be Adapted Into A Web Series? Read Details Here

The book The Barabanki Narcos: Busting India’s Most Notorious Drug Cartel, written by former police officer Aloke Lal, is set to be adapted into a web series. The story is set in the 1984 Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh. It narrates how Lal leads the opium raid operation in the location. As per reports, scripting of the web series is in works.

Also Read | 'Aarya' Web Series Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In This Crime Drama

The Barabanki Narcos book is to be adapted into a web series

In an interview with a news agency, author Aloke Lal talked about his book’s adaption to the web series. He said that he is very happy about it. The former police officer stated that the whole idea of penning the real story into a book was to reach out to people with what actually happened.

They know how powerful the medium of films and web series are. Aloke mentioned that with the show, the common people will get to know more about the ground reality of drugs, its danger and how the police department is handling the issue in that area.

Aloke Lal served as Chief of Police at Barabanki at the age of 30. The story highlights how Aloke’s operation took place in a politically critical year in the history of India. It was after the assassination of then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at her residence in Safdarjung Road, New Delhi.

Also Read | 'Lalbazaar' Web Series Cast: All You Need To Know About The Hrishitaa Bhatt starrer

Also Read | Web Series On Zee5 And Hotstar Co-produced By Rohit KaduDeshmukh To Release Soon

Producer of the web series Prabhleen Kaur said that this hardcore true story has a great resemblance to what happens in the United States of America. She mentioned that it was around 1984 when Aloke Lal reached Barabanki to clean the nexus of opium and around same time Agent Javier Pena and Agent Stephen Murphy from the USA Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were sent to Colombia to clean out the nexus of Pablo Escobar, the biggest drug lord of the world. Kaur noted that they have the full support of Aloke in research and details. The writers of the webs series are closely working under his guidance.

Agent Pen and Murphy’s experience has been documented as a quasi-fictional crime-drama series Narcos. There are three seasons till now with 30 episodes, each having a run time of approximately 43 to 60 minutes. The series streams on Netflix and has garnered a blockbuster status.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Entertaining Web Series To Binge-watch During Lockdown

The Barabanki Narcos: Busting India’s Most Notorious Drug Cartel is not the only book that will be adapted into a web series. Earlier, several other books were also turned into a show. It includes popular Indian web series like Sacred Games, Leila, Bard of Blood, Selection Day and more. However, it is unclear on which OTT platform Aloke Lal’s book will stream on.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.