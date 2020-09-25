Emmys 2020: 'Four More Shots Please',' Made In Heaven' Bag Nominations

Amazon Prime Video’s two original web shows have bagged nominations in two categories at the prestigious 2020 International Emmy Awards. While Amazon Original series Four More Shots Please has bagged a nomination in the Best Comedy Series category and actor Arjun Mathur has been recognized in the category of Best Performance by an Actor for his excellent performance in Made in Heaven.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, Four More Shots Please is the only Indian title in the Best Comedy Series category and Arjun Mathur is also the only Indian to compete in the category of Best Performance by an Actor. Amazon Prime Video has been a part of the International Emmy nominations for three consecutive years, with Amazon Original series Inside Edge nominated for Best Drama Series in 2018 and its first unscripted Original Series The Remix nominated for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment award in 2019.

There are 44 Nominees across 11 categories and 20 countries. Nominees come from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United Kingdom & the United States. Winners will be announced at a Ceremony produced from New York City, on Monday, November 23, 2020, details of which will be announced in October.

The story of the web series Four More Shots Please follows the story of four unapologetically flawed women (two in their 30s and two in their early 20s) as they live, love, make mistakes and discover what really makes them tick through friendship and shots of tequila in millennial Mumbai; The series is Amazon Prime Video's first all-women protagonist Indian. On the other hand, the story of Made in Heaven is set in Delhi, spread across nine episodes revolves around Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur), and their eponymous wedding planning company, targeting the city’s uber-rich. Each episode introduces a new family and a story, with a set of recurring characters – the leads’ families and friends and the employees of Made in Heaven – who complete the series.

