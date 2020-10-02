Genshin Impact Review: Is The Free-to-play Anime Game Worth It?

Genshin Impact in the past year had resurfaced multiple times with trailers or events but quickly went off the radar. A few days back, the game was launched for free on the PS4, PC and mobile platforms which were deemed as a surprise for many of the fans. However, there were a few concerns which revolved around the game as it is free to play. Privacy concerns about the same were also raised which have been now addressed by the makers of the game. Read below to know how good is Genshin Impact on PC and mobile platforms.

Genshin Impact review

The Genshin Impact anime game has been deemed by many to be a rip off of the Zelda: Breath of the Wild as it follows a similar role-playing mechanism. But, the game stands true on its owns as players spend some time with the game as it will take some time before they can understand what is actually going on. The game begins with a cutscene where a god-like creature takes players' twin avatar in the game in captivity. The same creature then takes away the powers of the player's character to travel from world to world.

Image courtesy - Genshin Impact official Twitter

Thus the player is left to embark on a journey to find the twin which leads to major revelations and quests. Players have to complete quests and dungeons which allows them to get their hands on some eye-catching avatars. Players can switch out their main character in place of an acquired avatar through the in-game paid mechanics.

Though the main game has an overall arch of finding the main character's twin, the game has an open-world which keeps a player busy with side quests. The comparison with The Legend of Zelda at this point is unavoidable cause the game's open-world is heavily inspired by it, thus reminding player's of a better game they can always get back to.

The open-world games have been subjected to complaints that they fall flat after a while. However, Genshin Impact's open-world manages to keep things interesting throughout its runtime. Overall, Genshin Impact is a fun game which anime fans will enjoy and staple gaming fans would find interesting to have a look at.

