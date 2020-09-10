Denise Richards Gets Accused Of ‘lying’ About Brandi During The RHOBH Reunion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion has stirred up a lot of controversy. During the reunion, Denise Richards was questioned about her relationship with Brandi Glanville. While Denise remains married to Aaron Phypers, she denied all the accusations that were raised against her.

During the RHOBH reunion, the host, Andy Cohen stressed about the alleged text messages that were exchanged between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville. This led to an argument between Denise and Andy Cohen. While Denise said that she “barely knew” Brandi, the text messages seemed to prove this fact wrong. The former justified herself by saying that she would respond to Brandi only after she would text her for the 10th time. Talking about the text messages Richards said, “She would always contact me about going to dinner, this and that and I never did. It was a very, I would call acquaintance exchange, but I was always nice to her. I had no reason not to”.

During the RHOBH reunion, Andy Cohen also mentioned an instance from a BravoCon panel. Andy mentioned Denise’s statement wherein the actor claimed that she and Brandi were "friendly" with each other. Later, Kyle asked the panel, “Raise your hand if you slept with Brandi Glanville”.

While nobody answered, Denise, said, “It wasn't just one person. There's one in this group and a couple outside the group that you all know”. When the actor was asked to list the names of the people she said, “I'm not saying it. You know why? I honestly don't give a rat's a** who it is, it has nothing to do with me. I don't care what people think. They can think I'm lying, I don't give a s***". During the reunion, Richards said that she didn’t call Brandi in Rome since she was not a friend of hers. Rinna accused Richards of lying and said, “Denise, you can't keep lying, you can't”.

Not only did Denise Richards deny all the accusations, but she also said that the panellists were “vicious". Viewers just can’t seem to wait for the final episode of the reunion. The finale is set to take place next week.

