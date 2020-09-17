'Cuties' Cast Ages And Details About The Characters They Portrayed In The Movie

Netflix’s Cuties has been in headlines ever since the poster and synopsis of the film were released. The film had gotten into a controversy where netizens criticised it for representing pre-teens in a provocative manner. The company had apologised for the same and had pulled down the inappropriate poster of the film. Here is a look at the age of the actors who have portrayed the lead roles in the movie.

Fathia Youssouf

Age: 14

According to the official Instagram handle of Fatehia, she is aged 14. The actor has portrayed the role of an 11-year-old, Amy, in the movie. Her character was one who tried to balance between her orthodox family’s culture and her peers who are ‘living in the social media age’.

Medina El Aidi Azouni

Age: 12 years

According to reports in HITC, the age of Medina is 12. Medina has portrayed the character of Angelica in her movie. She was a major influence on Amy’s character in the film. This film was medina’s acting debut.

Esther Gohourou

Age: 14 years

According to Celebs in Depth, Esther Gohourou is aged 14. She was in the twerking group who was another influence on Amy’s character. Her social media profiles are private.

Ilanah Cami-Goursolas

Age: 14

According to reports in HITC, Ilanah is aged 14. She portrayed the character of Jess, who was a member of Angelica’s girl gang. Her social media handles are private as well.

Netflix's Cuties plot

The plot of the French film Cuties (French: Mignonnes) revolves around an 11-year-old girl Amy who joins a “twerking dance squad”. Due to immense peer pressure, she starts imitating the mannerism of the new group of friends she has made. However, she is often conflicted in her mind as the new friends are opposite to what her family has always taught her and the social groups her family belongs to.

The story shows how young kids try to imitate what they see around themselves. The film also shows how at a young age social networks become extremely important and attempt to achieve maximum ‘likes’ on social media posts. The film has been inspired by the culture clashes witnessed by the filmmaker while she was growing up in a Senegalese family in France.

Details of 'Cuties'

Cuties is a coming-of-age French-language film directed by Maimouna Doucoure. It won an award at the Sundance Film Festival. The film also gained jury award for directing and was appreciated by critics for its handling of sensitive topics.

Image: Still from the movie trailer

