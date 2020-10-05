'Outrageous Pumpkins' Filming Location: Where Was The Show Filmed?

Food Network is known to come up with various programs over the years during the time of Halloween. This year they are doing a program called Outrageous Pumpkins which revolves around pumpkin carving. Read on to know where it was filmed and other details.

Also Read: Sza Responds To The Claims Of Her Relationship With Drake; Says "it’s All Love All Peace"

Outrageous Pumpkins filming location

Outrageous Pumpkins has been shot at Harbes Family Farm in North Fork. The people at Harbes Family Farms shared through their Facebook page, that the show was shot at Harbes Barnyard and it was indeed a pleasure having the Food Network team there. Harbes Family Farm informed that the show was shot in November 2019.

Also Read: Blac Chyna Leaves Her No Jumper Interview After Being Asked About Soulja Boy, Watch

In their post, the people at Harbes Farm said – “Don’t forget tonight’s episode one of Outrageous Pumpkins!🎃 Episode three premieres on @foodnetwork at 10 pm EST. Expert pumpkin carvers compete to deliver stunning life-size sculptures as well as itty-bitty devilish details. Host @alysonhannigan will task them with next-level challenges to gauge their sharp skills, seasonal creativity, and Halloween spirit!🎥The series was filmed in Harbes Barnyard and it was an honor to have them here. Check it out!”

More about Outrageous Pumpkins

Outrageous Pumpkins started airing on Food Network from Sunday, October 4th at 10 PM. The show revolves around the famous Halloween activity – Pumpkin Carving and will have 4 episodes. The show is hosted by Alyson Hannigan and the traditional activity will be performed as a competition.

The show will see a bunch of seven pumpkin carvers who will compete for the title of Outrageous Pumpkin Champion and the winner of the competition will secure to his name an amount of $25,000. In each episode, the carvers will be performing 2 tasks each and their creativity and skills in the field will be put to test. The seven participants will be carving scenes that describe and represent the festival of Halloween. The show is to be judged by puppeteer and artist Terri Hardin and master pumpkin carver Ray Villafane.

Food Network has been celebrating Halloween with shows every year and they are highly anticipated by the audience. It has always come up with competition shows that keep you hooked to the screens. Alongside Outrageous Pumpkins, the channel will also bring back favourites including Halloween Baking Championship and Halloween Wars.

Also Read: Emma Roberts Has A Stunning Floral Baby Shower; Shares Aesthetic Pics Revealing Details

Also Read: Who Is Stella In 'Flesh And Blood'? Everything You Need To Know About Actor Sharon Small

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.