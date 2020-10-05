'Flesh And Blood' Filming Location And Other Details About The TV Mini-series

Flesh and Blood (2020) is a television mini-series. The crime mystery drama has been created by Sarah Williams and directed by Louise Hooper. The series cast Imelda Staunton, Francesca Annis, Stephen Rea, Claudie Blakley, David Bamber, and Russell Tovey as the lead characters. The plot of the series revolves around the lives of three siblings that are disrupted when their recently widowed mother declares she's in love with a new man. Tangled in a web of secrets, lies, rivalries and betrayals, eventually, things lead to murder. Here is all about the shooting locations of the television mini-series, Flesh and Blood. Read further ahead to know more about the show.

Also Read | Know Details About 'Chariots Of Fire' Filming Locations For Iconic Race Scene And More

Flesh and Blood’s filming location

The major shooting of the series took place in Eastbourne. According to reports from inews uk, Stephen Rea revealed that the actor recently shot scenes on the southeast coast. He said that the cast and crew of the show shot in Eastbourne. The two houses that are featured in the story are situated in front of the beach. He said that one can walk straight out of the sea to the front door. Stephan Rea mentioned that it was absolutely unbelievable, a tremendous location, and a lovely place to live in.

Image source- A still from Flesh and Blood

Also Read | 'The Martian' Filming Location Left Fans Wondering About How Matt Damon Shot The Film

Other locations where the series has been shot are Pevensey Bay, Normans Bay, and even London. According to reports from the same daily, the old fishing village dating back to the 1600s was located near the Eastbourne in East Sussex, and that was used for many scenes. The coastal hamlet in the Normans Bay was used for its striking and dramatic landscape. The television drama’s crew returned to the city of London in order to shoot many scenes.

Image source- A still from Flesh and Blood

Also Read | 'Follow Your Heart' Filming Location: Places That Added Naturalistic Touch To The Film

Flesh and Blood premiered on February 24, 2020, and aired on the channel ITV at 9 pm. The four-episode long drama aired over four consecutive nights, concluding on Thursday 27 February. All the episodes of the series were available to watch back on the channel, ITV Hub. Imelda Staunton plays the character of a concerned neighbour Mary, Francesca Annis plays the character of Vivien, and actor Stephen Rea plays the character of Mark.

Also Read | 'Raised By Wolves' Filming Location Includes Spacious Film Afrika Studios, Know Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.