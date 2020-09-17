The Devil All The Time Cast: List Of All Actors In The 2020 Netflix Release

The Devil All the Time has just been released and the fans want to know more about the actors in the film. The Devil All the Time’s cast has managed to deliver a noticeable performance in this 2020 psychological thriller. To help out the curious fans, we have listed down entire The Devil All the Time’s cast members. Read more to know about the actor playing a prominent role in this Netflix release.

Also Read | 'The Devil All The Time' Trailer Uncovers Twisted Tale Of A Small Town Post World War II

Also Read | 'The Devil All The Time' Cast List: All Stars & Characters Of The Psychological Thriller

The Devil All The Time Cast

Tom Holland

Here Tom Holland is seen playing the role of Arvin Russell. Holland is widely popular for portraying the role of Spider-Man in the MCU. His started his acting career with a musical and later moved on to get mainstream recognition for his role in The Impossible. He also managed to get the London Film Critics Circle Award for Young British Performer of the Year for the same. He has been a part of several Marvel movies including Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Bill Skarsgard

Here Bill Skarsgard is seen playing the role of Willard Russell. Bill’s most popular role is his portrayal of Pennivise in the horror film series, IT. He is a Swedish actor and started his acting career with the Swedish film, White Water Fury. He entered the global film industry with 2013 Netflix release, Hemlock Grove. He was appreciated for his performances and was thus picked up by a number of outstanding directors of Hollywood. Some of his most popular releases include It, It Chapter Two, Simple Simon, The Divergent Series: Allegiant, Atomic Blond, and Castle Rock.

Robert Pattinson

Here Robert Pattinson is seen playing the role of Reverend Preston Teagarden. He gained global popularity by portraying the role of Cedric Diggory in the fantasy film series Harry Potter. He moved on to play the role of Edward in the Twilight series which has been adapted from the novel series of the same name. By playing this role, Pattinson went on to become a global phenomenon and become one of the world’s highest-paid actors. He is currently busy awaiting the release of his new Batman film.

Riley Keough

Here Riley Keough is seen playing the role of Sandy Henderson. Keough is started her professional acting career at the age of 15 and was a part of some renowned fashion shows like Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Dior, as well as appearing on the cover of Vogue. She is also the eldest grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Riley has also received a tag of scream queen by a number of her fans for her roles in so many horror movies. She then entered the film industry with the 2010 musical release, The Runaways. This role established her as a prominent actor in the industry which got her film like Magic Mike, Jack & Diane, The Good Doctor and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Jason Clarke

Here Jason Clarke is seen playing the role of Carl Henderson. He is widely popular for playing the antagonist in a number of his releases. Some of his most popular films include Zero Dark Thirty, White House Down, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Terminator Genisys, Everest, Mudbound, Chappaquiddick, First Man and Pet Sematary. He entered the industry with the 1997 TV show, Blue Heelers.

Sebastian Stan

Here Sebastian Stan is seen playing the role of Sheriff Lee Bodecker. He is popular for playing the roles of Carter Baizen in Gossip Girl, Prince Jack Benjamin in Kings, Jefferson in Once Upon a Time, T.J. Hammond in Political Animals and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He entered the acting industry with a 2005 independent film, Red Doors.

Also Read | Tom Holland Feels Working In 'The Devil All The Time' Is "a Huge Step" For Him

Also Read | 'The Devil All The Time' New Character Posters Show Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson & Others

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.