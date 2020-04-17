'Devs' Ending Explained: Did Lily Even Make A Choice Against Her 'predetermination'?

The 8 episode long series Devs began with a murder mystery set in the world of huge tech companies. The show has presented a disturbing vision of a cult-like tech company in which violence is the preferred means of control. The series revolves around the Deus quantum computer which is invented by the team within Amaya and it shows them the predicted future.

Read | 'The Girl With All The Gifts' Ending Explained; Why Did Melanie Set The Seed Pod Ablaze?

The series of Devs is an exploration of predetermination versus free will and follows the protagonist Lily (played by Sonoya Mizuno). Her predicted future showed that she would shoot and kill mastermind Forest (played by Nick Offerman), which ultimately leads to her own death. At the end of the series, Lily is seen going against what was predetermined and does not kill Forest. Though they still end up dead as Stewart (Stephen McKinley Henderson) activates an emergency protocol resulting in the death of the two.

Read | Kriti Sanon Asks Kartik Aaryan To Shave Beard, He Amusingly Mocks Her 'eyebrows Situation'

Devs ending explained

This ending has invited many questions like did Lily even make a choice or was it predetermined all along that she would step out of the place. The creator of the show, Alex Garland in an interview with a media portal revealed his take on the ending. He told the portal that the paradox created by Lily’s choice is a part of a discussion that the creators wanted to have about Christianity.

Garland further said that in that context, Lily is an analogue for Eve and Deus computer system is God. He further added that Devs is deliberately recreated a scenario where Eve takes the apple from the tree and is punished by God for her act of free will. Both Lily and Eve were told to do otherwise and when they succumbed to free will, they got punished.

Garland said if God is omniscient, the all-knowing and all-powerful, then God knew before he created Eve that she would take the apple from the tree and hence he would punish her. So in a way, she got punished for something that was predetermined and not her fault.

Read | Lakshman's Reply To Parshuram From 'Ramayana' Turns Meme Favourite; Check Out More Memes

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Amrita Arora Are Workout Buddies And These Pics Prove It

Image Credits: Devs FX Hulu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.