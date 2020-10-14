'Stranger Things' Season 4: Writers Reveal The Titles Of The Second & Third Episode

On October 12, the writers of the popular Netflix series, The Stranger Things, teased fans as they revealed the name of the second and third episodes of its upcoming season. Interestingly, The Writer's Room Twitter account dropped a few tweets to intrigue fans. And, these tweets were enough to spark fans’ interest. One asked if the writers could reveal any upcoming episode titles, and surprisingly, they obliged. So episode 2 is titled “Tick Tok Mr Clock” and episode 3 is “You Snooze You Lose".

Yeah it’s “tick tok mr clock” https://t.co/PwGMosJuK1 — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) October 12, 2020

Stranger Things Season 4 updates

Earlier, in November 2019, the title of the first episode of the upcoming installment was revealed. The picture post of the makers captured an A4 size paper on which it was stated that the title of the first episode will be "Chapter One: The Hellfire Club!". The title was revealed to mark Stranger Things day, an event that takes place every year on the anniversary of Will Byers' disappearance. Although the caption of the post did not give many contexts of the episode, it read, "looking for new members... are you in?".

Once upon a #StrangerThingsDay, the @strangerwriters told us the first episode title of Stranger Things 4 and we never ever recovered. https://t.co/s2ZDsOUwKB — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 7, 2019

Talking about the upcoming season, it started filming this year in February. However, it shut down in March due to the Covid pandemic. But, last week, the cast resumed the shooting. The official social media handles of the series shared a picture of a clapper board.

What to expect from Stranger Things Season 4?

The end of season 3 of Stranger Things left things split. The gang has been split, and Eleven has lost her power. Meanwhile, Hopper is believed to be dead. All the lead actors will continue for the fourth season. It is also expected that four new characters will be added to the plot. The Duffer brothers also confirmed that season 4 would extend beyond Hawkins, Indiana, ending their renewal teaser with the cryptic phrase, “We’re Not in Hawkins Anymore". A Netflix synopsis of the season reads: "It’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other."

