Michael C Hall Hopes 'Dexter' Revival Makes Up For Series' Unsatisfying S8 Finale

When the American crime drama mystery series Dexter came to an end back in 2013, viewers were taken by confusion and disappointment with the titular character Dexter Morgan's lumberjack route. Among the hundreds and thousands who were left disappointed with Dexter finale is the lead actor Michael C Hall himself, who hopes that the highly-anticipated Dexter Revival will make up for the 'unsatisfying' finale of the Showtime series. In a recent interview with Daily Beast, Hall addressed the criticism received by the series over its underwhelming conclusion by netizens.

Michael C Hall on Dexter Season 8 finale, opens up about viewers' disappointment

Back in October 2020, Showtime announced Dexter revival with original lead actor Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan. While Hall will be seen reprising his titular role in the upcoming series, prolific writer-producer Clyde Phillips has also been roped in as the showrunner. Dexter revival will be a ten-part series and it is said to go under production early this year. Now, in a recent interview with Daily Beast, Hall opened up about viewers' disappointment with Dexter series' ending and revealed that its finale had left him wondering about his character as well.

He added saying the masses found the show's ending and the way it left things towards the conclusion, pretty unsatisfying. However, the Six Feet Under actor continued revealing that he had always hoped that a story worth telling to the audience would emerge. Talking about Dexter Season 8 finale, the 49-year-old said that he himself was one among the many who wondered what happened to 'that guy', i.e Dexter Morgan. Elaborating more about the same, Hall said that although the criticism received by the show was reasonable, he feels the audiences also have higher expectations. He further stated that we live in an era where the bar has been set quite high in terms of satisfaction, simultaneous surprises and closure that should come along with a series' finale.

Speaking about the much-awaited Dexter revival, Michael C Hall said that it took years for him to get convinced and agree to jump back into the Dexter universe. The actor said he feels that the story that will be told in the upcoming series is worth telling. Meanwhile, the Showtime series is said to have a tentative premiere date scheduled for later this fall.

