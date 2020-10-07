Did Ferb Die In 'Phineas And Ferb'? Here Is What A Conspiracy Theory Suggests

Ferbs "Ferb" Fletcher is one of the best known fictional characters to ever appear in an animated series. Ferb was featured in Phineas and Ferb, as the son of Lawrence Fletcher and the stepson of Linda Flynn-Fletcher. The American kid's show was created by Dan Povemire for Disney and Disney XD. The character of Ferb was also featured on Milo Murphy's Law and Candace Against the Universe. Read on to find out, “Did Ferb die in Phineas and Ferb?”

Did Ferb die in Phineas and Ferb?

No, Ferb is not dead. This might come as a relief to Phineas and Ferb fans, but lately, a few crazy conspiracy theories about the show have been making rounds. A report on Western Gazette, suggests that according to a theory Candace is not entirely sane, instead, she has a lot of mental health issues. The report also talks about another dark theory which suggests that Phineas is the one who is dead.

According to the theory, Phineas, who is Candace’s little brother, was bullied a lot in school. It got extremely difficult one day and he was killed. Since then, Candace, who is grieving, lost her sanity. Unable to cope with Phineas’ death, she created an imaginary world where he still exists.

On the other hand, her other brother Ferb is actually immobile and can barely talk. Hence, in Candace’s parallel world her two brothers would go on amazing adventures together. This is why her mother can never really see the contraptions her brothers create because they never existed in reality. The theory gets even darker, suggesting that Dr Doofensmirtz is Candace’s therapist so he becomes incorporated into the Phineas and Ferb world as the villain.

Phineas and Ferb: What we know about the show

Phineas and Ferb was originally broadcasted in 2007 and officially premiered in 2008. The series was aired until June 2015. The show follows Phineas Flynn and his stepbrother Ferb Fletcher on summer vacation. Every day, the young boys embark upon on some grand new project, that turns into an adventure.

This really annoys their controlling sister, Candace. The voice actor behind Ferbs "Ferb" Fletcher was the British actor Thomas Sangster. On the show, Phineas and Ferb have capabilities that seem unlikely for a typical child. This includes design, treasure-hunting, engineering, and restaurant management. Ferb can also do a British accent.

