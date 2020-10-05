Why Does Max Never Talk In 'Max And Ruby'? Here Is What Fans Think

Max and Ruby have been one of the most successful Canadian children’s cartoons. Helmed by Rosemary Wells, the series premiered on Treehouse TV in 2002. It also gained a huge audience when it was premiered in the United States on Nick Jr. in 2002. However, many fans of the show have had a ton of questions about it, ever since the series debuted. One of the most burning questions is, “Why does Max never talk in Max and Ruby?”

Why does Max never talk in Max and Ruby?

The series creators are yet to answer this question which has kept many Max and Ruby fans up at night. But there are some pretty eccentric fan theories that might leave many people in splits. A report on Distractify revealed that there is a theory that suggests that Max has some type of head trauma. According to the theory Max sustained it in the car accident which reportedly also killed his mom and dad. Poor Ruby was left to care for him all alone.

Another twisted fan theory suggests that Max was molested by his grandmother at a young age. This also explains the "Super Bunny" character who is a hero, Max has created in his own mind as a way to combat the traumas he endured at his grandmother’s hands. This theory further suggests that Max always plays with toy ambulances and police cars as he hearkens back to the traumatic car accident which he had witnessed.

The above-mentioned theory not only explains the reason for Max’s silence but also the reason behind his parent’s absence. However, in an interview given to Nick Jr, Rosemary Wells, stated that she did not create Max and Ruby’s parents because she believed that children resolve their issues and conflicts differently when they are on their own.

Does Max in Max and Ruby ever talk?

Throughout most of the series, Max remained as silent as a tree. But as the show progressed, he did start using some wee words and phrases. Hence, this debunks all other fan theories. The Distractify report further reveals that for 45 of the show's 96 episodes, Max does have a voice actor. It was Julie-Ann Dean.

Max and Ruby: About the show

Max and Ruby is a show about two bunnies. Max is a rambunctious three-year-old, who lives with his older sister Ruby. Ruby is a patient and goal-oriented seven-year-old. The series revolves around the relationship between Ruby, Max, and the universal nature of siblings and their relationships.

Image Source: Max and Ruby (Instagram Fan page)

