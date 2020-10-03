Netflix’s Locke & Key Season 2 Features New Main Cast Members

Locke & Key is a new supernatural horror drama web series that first released on Netflix in February of 2020. The second season of the show is now resuming production after the end of the COVID-19 lockdown. The show is based on comic-book series of the same name created by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez. Locke & Key is about a family (the Locke family) that moves to a haunted house after the murder of their patriarch. According to recent reports, Locke & Key has added a few new actors to its main cast.

Netflix's Locke & Key Season 2 new cast members

According to dreadcentral.com, Netflix's Locke & Key Season 2 will also feature Aaron Ashmore, Hallea Jones, Brendan Hines, and Liyou Abere. Brendan Hines, who played a prominent role in the web series The Tick, will feature in the role of Josh Bennett, a new mysterious history teacher. Aaron Ashmore and Hallea Jones featured in the first season as well, but they were only supporting cast members at that time. They have now been promoted to main cast members in Locke & Key Season 2.

Aaron Ashmore will return as Duncan Locke while Hallea Jones will reprise her role as Eden Hawkins. Meanwhile, newcomer Liyou Abere will feature in the role of Amie Bennett, a young child who quickly bonds with the Locke children. Besides these new main cast members, Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Petrice Jones, and Griffin Gluck will also be returning in Netflix's Locke & Key Season 2.

Netflix's Locke & Key is a horror series that tells the story of the Locke family. After the brutal murder of her husband, Darby Stanchfield decides to move to a new town with her three kids. Her children, Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode, soon notice that their house is full of randomly scattered keys.

These keys open magical doorways inside their mysterious house. However, their home is also the abode of an evil demon who wants to take the keys for itself. The motives of the demon are unknown, but it will go to any extent to get the keys.

[Image source: Locke & Key Instagram]

