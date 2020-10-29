Did Kim Kardashian Pass The Baby Bar? Kim Posts Video Enjoying Drinks With Law Teachers

On September 20, Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen enjoying drinks with her law teachers. In one of her latest appearances in the Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the reality TV star revealed that she was preparing to take the baby bar exam very soon. Read on to find out, “Did Kim Kardashian pass the baby bar?”

Did Kim Kardashian pass the baby bar?

In her appearance in David Letterman’s My Next Guest on Netflix, Kim Kardashian revealed that she hasn't passed the bar yet, and planned on taking it sometime in 2022. However, she talked about preparing for the baby bar soon though. My Next Guest’s episode featuring Kim Kardashian was most probably filmed before quarantine even began. Moreover, about three months ago, Kim’s mom and manager Kris Jenner shared a story on Instagram, that showed Lawyer Kim-themed cookies. If all this adds up it could be that Kim Kardashian passed the baby bar in June 2020. However, Kim has not posted anything about this on her social media platforms yet.

Source: Snap from Kris Jenner's Instagram

What is a baby bar?

A report in Attorney Law Magazine has revealed that the baby bar is another name for the First-Year Law Students' Examination (FYLSE). The baby bar is administered by the State Bar of California in both June and October each year. Hence, if Kim did not take the June exam, she will have likely taken the October one. The baby bar is primarily administered to the students who study law at unaccredited law schools including online law schools.

Kim Kardashian and her journey to becoming a lawyer

In 2019, the reality television star and Skims founder announced that she was studying to become a lawyer. Kim decided to follow into her father’s footsteps, like her father Robert Kardashian, has embarked on a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco. In her interview with Good Morning America, Kim revealed that she was studying law for 18 hours a week with her law teachers Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney.

She revealed that she would go to the office in the afternoon, and then do an extra reading at home at about 9 p.m., from 9 to 11. Kim also revealed that studying law made her a better business owner. She reads over every contract extra-carefully now.

Image Source: Kim Kardashian West (Instagram)

