Kim Kardashian Gets Flak For Flaunting Wealth During Pandemic Yet Calling Herself "humble"

Kim Kardashian took to her social media profiles and shared pictures and videos of how she celebrated her birthday this year. The TV personality brought in her 40th birthday on a private island with her close friends and family and revealed that “she could not think of a better way” to celebrate her birthday. However, the posts were not received well by netizens on social media and they flooded her posts with hateful comments.

Kim Kardashian's birthday post receives backlash from netizens

The Kardashians and Jenners are a global name and have netizens from all over the world scrutinising everything they do. Recently, Kim Kardashian shared on social media how she celebrated her 40th birthday by surprising her "closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time”. She went on to share how they all "danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is”.

Kim Kardashian's Twitter

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. pic.twitter.com/p98SN0RDZD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. pic.twitter.com/sSZVCdbKH9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. pic.twitter.com/lhzLIdutlZ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Kim Kardashian's photos

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40 pic.twitter.com/UYOcVBpytW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Netizens react to Kim Kardashian's birthday pictures

As soon as the posts went up, it got heavily criticised by netizens who wrote in the comments that they felt like Kim was mocking the "poor" people. Several other netizens commented that if she is aware of how “Privileged” she is, she could have donated money to charity instead of flaunting her luxurious life on social media. A number of other people lashed at Kim for calling herself “humble” and commented that what she is doing is “beyond humble” and called it “disgusting”.

Wow. Lucky you. Thanks for showing off your way awesome life to us unfortunate people who are still quarantined and our kids are still out of in person school and PEOPLE ARE DYING!! But sure, brag away. Disgusting. — Tracy (@Wndr_Woman1974) October 27, 2020

Hi Poors! I know you're hurting right now and can't figure out how you're going to feed your family, but please enjoy these photos of my family's expensive vacation! I know I'm lucky to be so fabulously wealthy so I'll make mention of it to sound sympathetic (I'm really not tho). — 🌴breathe in, breathe out, move on🌞 (@tropicalsoul) October 27, 2020

The things that TRULY matter- being able to use your extravagant wealth to whisk your family and friends off to a private island while all the plebs are struggling with a financial burden you could NEVER fathom. How humbling it must be for you, Kim. — Aidy Kathleen 🇨🇦 (@gardenofaidy) October 27, 2020

Good for you. I lost four months of pay, still tied up with unemployment and have seen a significant drop in future earnings.

I’m helping my daughters with childcare and virtual school for my granddaughter. Still haven’t gotten my 2019 tax return.

Glad you had fun. — Bathroom Ceiling Fresco (@MariaKChica) October 27, 2020

Wow so fun my family still hasn’t met my six month old baby but I’m glad you’re rich! — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) October 27, 2020

A number of people on social media also wrote comments and mentioned how miserable they have been in the past months due to the pandemic. Many people mentioned how insensitive Kim Kardashian’s post was and how the note along with it was offensive to many. Numerous people were of the opinion that the TV personality must “read the room” before posting such pictures and writing the kind of notes that she has. Take a look at some of the comments and reactions from a number of netizens on Kim Kardashian’s posts.

I don’t think people could care less about what you did in order to celebrate your birthday on a private island. Especially while you continue to enable your husband to fuck with the election. This is so incredibly tone deaf. — Linz DeFranco (@LinzDeFranco) October 27, 2020

(Cont) I don’t usually tweet things like this because I understand it’s all just noise...but holy shit dude. Read the room. — Linz DeFranco (@LinzDeFranco) October 27, 2020

Happy birthday. I hope someone got you an alphabet book as a gift, so you can learn to read the room. ✨ — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) October 27, 2020

I usually don't get into the Kardashian hate but this is so accurate. I'm in risk of losing my house, I can't find a job, and I can't get financing for my new business but sure, let's all look at what KKs are up to, like OMG. — Coporate Office Cat (@45_resign) October 27, 2020

