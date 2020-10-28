Last Updated:

Kim Kardashian Gets Flak For Flaunting Wealth During Pandemic Yet Calling Herself "humble"

Kim Kardashian birthday party pics at a private island get heavily criticised for flaunting her wealth and Twitter calls her "tone deaf".

kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian took to her social media profiles and shared pictures and videos of how she celebrated her birthday this year. The TV personality brought in her 40th birthday on a private island with her close friends and family and revealed that “she could not think of a better way” to celebrate her birthday. However, the posts were not received well by netizens on social media and they flooded her posts with hateful comments.

Kim Kardashian's birthday post receives backlash from netizens

The Kardashians and Jenners are a global name and have netizens from all over the world scrutinising everything they do. Recently, Kim Kardashian shared on social media how she celebrated her 40th birthday by surprising her "closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time”. She went on to share how they all "danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is”.

Kim Kardashian's Twitter

Kim Kardashian's photos

Netizens react to Kim Kardashian's birthday pictures

As soon as the posts went up, it got heavily criticised by netizens who wrote in the comments that they felt like Kim was mocking the "poor" people. Several other netizens commented that if she is aware of how “Privileged” she is, she could have donated money to charity instead of flaunting her luxurious life on social media. A number of other people lashed at Kim for calling herself “humble” and commented that what she is doing is “beyond humble” and called it “disgusting”.

 

A number of people on social media also wrote comments and mentioned how miserable they have been in the past months due to the pandemic. Many people mentioned how insensitive Kim Kardashian’s post was and how the note along with it was offensive to many. Numerous people were of the opinion that the TV personality must “read the room” before posting such pictures and writing the kind of notes that she has. Take a look at some of the comments and reactions from a number of netizens on Kim Kardashian’s posts.

Image credits: Kim Kardashian Twitter

 

 

