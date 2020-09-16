Did Pedro Pascal Leave 'The Mandalorian'? Has He Quit The Show After Season 2?

Star Wars spin-off television series The Mandalorian's Season 1 had received so many positive reviews that only after a short while the makers are back with a season 2. The season 2 of The Mandalorian is all set to premiere on the OTT platform called Disney+ Hotstar on October 30. A day ago, the trailer of season 2 has been released as well. The season 2 will showcase Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito, Rosario Dawson and Temuera Morrison as the cast.

ALSO READ| Diana Rigg's Demise: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau & Others Pay Tribute To GOT's Queen Of Westeros

Did Pedro Pascal leave 'The Mandalorian'?

According to comicbook.com, there are some problems between Pedro Pascal and The Mandalorian makers. A YouTuber named Grace Randolph had recently stated about the problems with The Mandalorian show. Grace has recently given a review about the season 2 trailer of The Mandalorian show on her YouTube channel. Grace states that Pedro Pascal wants to be seen on the show without his helmet but however the creative team of the show are not in agreement with this.

The YouTuber stated that things got a little too bad between the Lucasfilm authorities and Pascal that the latter was told to leave the show. Grace states that Pedro Pascal and the creative team have had a falling out in between the shooting of Season 2, so maybe Pascal will return to Season 3 with his helmet off for one or two scenes.

The show premiers on Disney Plus platform on October 30th. However, there are no other official reports revealing any kind of fallout between Pascal and the filmmakers.

ALSO READ| Mandalorian Season 2 Leaks: Pictures From The Star Wars Show Leaked Prior To Release

ALSO READ| Kristen Wiig Discusses The Complex Relationship Between Wonder Woman And The Cheetah

'The Mandalorian season 2'

The Mandalorian season 2's official synopsis on Disney+ states “The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is a spin-off of the world-famous movie series Star Wars. The series is helmed by the popular American actor and director Jon Favreau, who has appeared in movies like Chef, Iron Man and the NBC series Friends. The Titular character on the show, The Mandalorian is a bounty hunter named Din Djarin played by Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal.

ALSO READ| 'Wonder Woman 1984' Officially Delayed Once Again, Gets New Holiday Release Date

Promo Image courtesy: The Mandalorian Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.