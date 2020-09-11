Diana Rigg's Demise: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau & Others Pay Tribute To GOT's Queen Of Westeros

Legendary actor Diana Rigg recently passed away in London after battling cancer. From the year 2013 to 2017 she became a household name when she played Lady Olenna (‘The Queen of Thorns’) in HBO series Game of Thrones. She was shown as a sharp-witted matriarch and the grandmother of Loras and Margaery. The actor made her debut in the British 1960s television series The Avengers (1961–69) and then went on to play many famous roles like On Her Majesty's Secret Service, Evil Under the Sun, King Lear, Theatre of Blood, Julius Caesar, A Midsummer Night's Dream amongst many more.

ALSO READ| Diana Rigg Passes Away: Legendary Actor's Most Iconic Films & Shows That You Must Watch

Cast of 'Game of Thrones' remember Diana Rigg

The legendary English actor, Diana Rigg passed away yesterday, i.e. September 10, 2020, at the age of 82 after battling cancer for six months. She gave an exceptional performance as Olenna Tyrell in the American series Game of Thrones. The Queen of Westeros was remembered by several cast of the show on social media. GOT Actors like Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Pedro Pascal, Nathalie Emmanuel were amongst the ones who paid tribute to the legendary actor Diana Rigg on social media.

ALSO READ| Diana Rigg Passes Away: Here's A List Of Her Shakespearean Adapted Movies Fans Must Watch

Pedro Pascal, who played Oberyn Martell in GOT, tweeted, "The true queen of Westeros". While Cunningham, who played the role of Davos Seaworth in Game of Thrones cast wrote, "Rest in peace. A remarkable wonderful and enormously talented human being".

While Emmanuel, who played the role of Missandei in GOT said, "An icon and powerhouse left this world today... Rest in Peace Diana Rigg". While John Bradley tweeted saying "Diana Rigg was wonderful. Very sad news."

Diana Rigg was just wonderful. But you all knew that already. Everybody did. Very sad news. #dianarigg — John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) September 10, 2020

Rest in peace. A remarkable wonderful and enormously talented human being. https://t.co/50ZXLEe9vI — liam cunningham (@liamcunningham1) September 10, 2020

An icon and powerhouse left this world today... Rest in Peace Diana Rigg ✨✨✨ #RestinPeaceDianaRigg — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) September 10, 2020

ALSO READ| Where Was 'Dune' Filmed? Know Filming Locations Of The Javier Bardem Starrer

Diana Rigg's roles

Diana Rigg was an Emmy award-winning actor enjoyed an illustrious career spanning over an astonishing six decades. Her career as an actor took a leap after she starred in the 1960s British series The Avengers. While her fanbase grew bigger after she featured in Game of Thrones. She had starred in many Shakespeare based movies as the lead role as well.

ALSO READ| 'The Babysitter' Cast & Plot You Need To Know Before Watching 'Babysitter: Killer Queen'

Promo Image courtesy: Watchers on the Wall Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.