Did You Know Better Call Saul Theme Song Has A 'Breaking Bad' Connection?

Breaking Bad is considered as one of the best shows made and enjoys a fiercely loyal fan base. Each character portrayed in the show was built up so well that they could get their own shows. Well, that is what happened with Saul Goodman, the lawyer who went by the tagline Better Call Saul.

Better Call Saul's theme is similar to Breaking Bad

Despite being a supporting character in the series, he was well-loved by fans and critics alike. In 2015, Saul Goodman’s character got his own show with the name, “Better Call Saul” and it received overwhelmingly positive response from fans and critics alike. While several fans said that it is as good as Breaking Bad, many said that the show is even better than its predecessor.

While many compare the character in the two shows, the makers of the show have definitely kept the association between the two shows intact. The theme song for Better Call Saul has a reference from Breaking Bad. The fans of Breaking Bad are familiar with the theme music that is played during the credits sequences of the show.

The intense, dobro guitar centred theme song is played at the beginning of each episode to set the mood for the drama series. If one listens closely, the theme of Better Call Saul is very similar to Breaking Bad theme. According to a report in Mental Floss, music composer Dave Porter had taken the same notes from the theme song of Breaking Bad and had worked on it.

Reportedly, Dave Porter has remixed the Breaking Bad’s song into something more surf rock. This was done to suit the mood of Better Call Saul. Therefore, the similarities are not obvious and one has to listen closely to pick up the familiar cords.

Once you hear them, it is hard to not notice the similarity the next time. Listen to the theme songs from Better Call Saul as well as the theme song of Breaking Bad. Check them out below.

Better Call Saul details:

Better Call Saul is a drama series and a spin-off of Breaking Bad. The show has been created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould and stars Bob Odenkirk in the titular role. The show revolves around Saul Goodman who is an ex-con artist Jimmy McGill who turns into a small-time attorney. The show is available to watch on Netflix.

Image credits: A still from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul

