'Too Hot To Handle' To 'Love Is Blind': Identify The Cast & Ace This Reality Show Quiz

Over the years, several reality shows have become popular. Some of the best reality shows include Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New York City, and The Osbournes, and others. Here is a quiz based on reality TV shows.

Fans of English reality shows will be able to answer this quiz. The quiz will contain the name of the cast members from various shows. One will have to guess the name of the show based on the characters. Take the following quiz:

Guess the TV show based on cast

This is an American TV show that airs on MTV. It features Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz Magro, Paul Del Vecchio, Vinny J. Guadagnino, and Angelina Marie Larangeira.

Jersey Shore

Too Hot to Handle

Love Island UK

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The following show is described as “meeting and mingling in Paradise”. It features Chloe Veitch, Rhonda Paul, Haley Cureton, Madison Wyborny, Nicole O'Brien, and others. Guess the name of the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Teen Moms

Love Island UK

Too Hot to Handle

The following show features Caroline Flack, Hannah Elizabeth, Iain Stirling, Laura Whitmore, and others. It started back in the year 2015.

Love Island UK

Love Island US

Love Island Colombo

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

The following show features Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley, Eden Sassoon, Gigi Hadid, Sophia Umansky, and Alexia Umansky. It premiered back in 2010 and has 10 seasons.

Love Island UK

Too Hot to Handle

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Jersey Shore

The following television show features celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, Scott Leibfried, James Avery, Aaron Mitrano, Mary Ann Salcedo, and Andi Van Willigan. What is the name of the television show?

Hell's Kitchen

Dead Set

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Too Hot to Handle

The following show features Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, and others. It is a show that celebrates people's special talents. It has over 14 seasons.

America's Got Talent

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Too Hot to Handle

Love Island UK

The following show features Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey. It is a 2020 reality show that can be binged watched on Netflix.

Love Is Blind

Dead Set

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Too Hot to Handle

Answers

Jersey Shore

Too Hot to Handle

Love Island UK

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Hell's Kitchen

America's Got Talent

Love Is Blind

