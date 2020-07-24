Last Updated:

'Too Hot To Handle' To 'Love Is Blind': Identify The Cast & Ace This Reality Show Quiz

From 'Too Hot Too Handle' to 'Love is Blind', several reality shows have become popular. Guess the show based on the cast that is mentioned below.

too hot to handle

Over the years, several reality shows have become popular. Some of the best reality shows include Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New York City, and The Osbournes, and others. Here is a quiz based on reality TV shows.

Fans of English reality shows will be able to answer this quiz. The quiz will contain the name of the cast members from various shows. One will have to guess the name of the show based on the characters. Take the following quiz:

Guess the TV show based on cast 

This is an American TV show that airs on MTV. It features Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz Magro, Paul Del Vecchio, Vinny J. Guadagnino, and Angelina Marie Larangeira.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deena (@deenanicole) on

  • Jersey Shore   

  • Too Hot to Handle

  • Love Island UK

  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

 

The following show is described as “meeting and mingling in Paradise”. It features Chloe Veitch, Rhonda Paul, Haley Cureton, Madison Wyborny, Nicole O'Brien, and others. Guess the name of the show.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Too Hot To Handle- Chloe (@chloeveitchofficial) on

  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

  • Teen Moms

  • Love Island UK

  • Too Hot to Handle

 

The following show features Caroline Flack, Hannah Elizabeth, Iain Stirling, Laura Whitmore, and others. It started back in the year 2015.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hannah Elizabeth (@hannahelizinsta) on

  • Love Island UK

  • Love Island US

  • Love Island Colombo

  • Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

 

The following show features Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley, Eden Sassoon, Gigi Hadid, Sophia Umansky, and Alexia Umansky. It premiered back in 2010 and has 10 seasons.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on

  • Love Island UK

  • Too Hot to Handle

  • Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

  • Jersey Shore  

 

The following television show features celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, Scott Leibfried, James Avery, Aaron Mitrano, Mary Ann Salcedo, and Andi Van Willigan. What is the name of the television show?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on

  • Hell's Kitchen

  • Dead Set

  • Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

  • Too Hot to Handle

 

The following show features Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, and others. It is a show that celebrates people's special talents. It has over 14 seasons.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @simoncowell on

  • America's Got Talent

  • Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

  • Too Hot to Handle

  • Love Island UK

 

The following show features Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey. It is a 2020 reality show that can be binged watched on Netflix.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on

  • Love Is Blind

  • Dead Set

  • Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

  • Too Hot to Handle

 

Answers

  • Jersey Shore  

  • Too Hot to Handle

  • Love Island UK

  • Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

  • Hell's Kitchen

  • America's Got Talent

  • Love Is Blind

