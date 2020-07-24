'Too Hot To Handle' To 'Love Is Blind': Identify The Cast & Ace This Reality Show Quiz

Over the years, several reality shows have become popular. Some of the best reality shows include Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New York City, and The Osbournes, and others. Here is a quiz based on reality TV shows.
Fans of English reality shows will be able to answer this quiz. The quiz will contain the name of the cast members from various shows. One will have to guess the name of the show based on the characters. Take the following quiz:
This is an American TV show that airs on MTV. It features Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz Magro, Paul Del Vecchio, Vinny J. Guadagnino, and Angelina Marie Larangeira.
Jersey Shore
Too Hot to Handle
Love Island UK
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The following show is described as “meeting and mingling in Paradise”. It features Chloe Veitch, Rhonda Paul, Haley Cureton, Madison Wyborny, Nicole O'Brien, and others. Guess the name of the show.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Teen Moms
Love Island UK
Too Hot to Handle
The following show features Caroline Flack, Hannah Elizabeth, Iain Stirling, Laura Whitmore, and others. It started back in the year 2015.
Love Island UK
Love Island US
Love Island Colombo
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
The following show features Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley, Eden Sassoon, Gigi Hadid, Sophia Umansky, and Alexia Umansky. It premiered back in 2010 and has 10 seasons.
Love Island UK
Too Hot to Handle
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Jersey Shore
The following television show features celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, Scott Leibfried, James Avery, Aaron Mitrano, Mary Ann Salcedo, and Andi Van Willigan. What is the name of the television show?
Hell's Kitchen
Dead Set
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Too Hot to Handle
The following show features Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, and others. It is a show that celebrates people's special talents. It has over 14 seasons.
America's Got Talent
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Too Hot to Handle
Love Island UK
The following show features Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey. It is a 2020 reality show that can be binged watched on Netflix.
Love Is Blind
Dead Set
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Too Hot to Handle
Answers
Jersey Shore
Too Hot to Handle
Love Island UK
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Hell's Kitchen
America's Got Talent
Love Is Blind
