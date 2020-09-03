'Hostages 2' Trailer Shows A Dynamic Ronit Roy Shine In Lead Role Again | Watch

Season 2 of Hotstar+Disney Plus’ much-anticipated web series Hostages will be broadcast on the digital platform soon. Actor Ronit Roy recently released a trailer and gave a few information about it. The new season will bring back Ronit Roy as SP Prithvi Singh who can go to any length to save his wife’s life.

By the end of season one, the audience was left amazed as to what will be the next move of Prithvi after his plan of killing Handa fails. Now, the trailer of the second season gives a sneak peek into the many twists and turns in the new season. As seen in the trailer, Prithvi, who has kidnapped Handa, is now being chased by special forces. However, to save his family, he has to make some tough choices too.

The first season of the Hostages was of 10 episodes based on the crime thriller Israeli Show. The series featured Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra, Praveen Dabbas, and Dalip Tahil in the prominent roles. In the first season, the family of a doctor is taken hostage and asked to kill an innocent, a CM. The series is being directed by Sudhir Mishra.

About 'Hostages 2' trailer

The Hostages 2 trailer shows the story ahead of the previous season. As observed, Ronit Roy's character of a police officer has changed completely over the last season. In fact, the story has also taken a drastic turn. After the kidnapping of CM Handa, the officer (Rohit) is caught in deep 'chakra view', in the sense that his own department is behind him.

Meanwhile, there are also dangerous people, who are after his lives. However, the table turns when the trailer shows that CM Handa is still alive. Whether the officer would survive or up to what extent will he go to save lives form the crux of season 2.

'Hostages' Season 2 Cast

The lead for this web series is again Ronit Roy. However, actors like Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati, Mohan Kapoor, Malhaar Rathod, Sharad Joshi, Surya Sharma, and Anangsha Biswas are also playing some of the most exciting roles in the series. The second season will now also have the addition of actors like Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, and Shweta Bose. However, Tisca Chopra won’t be seen on Season 2.

'Hostages' Season 2 Release Date

The trailer of the upcoming season of Disney+ Hotstar’s highly successful drama web series has been announced. The lead actor of the web series, Ronit Roy, shared a teaser video and informed that the web series will be available on the streaming platform from September 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar VIP OTT.

