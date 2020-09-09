Amitabh Bachchan Sends Wishes To 'Hostages 2' Director Sachin Mamta; Calls Him 'Mahashay'

The second season of the much-anticipated show Hostages premiered today, on September 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan extended his good wishes to Hostages 2 director Sachin Mamta Krishn on Twitter. Take a look at what he wrote:

Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on September 8 to wish Hostages 2 director Sachin Mehta Krishn good luck on Hostages 2's release. The actor has worked with Sachin Mehta Krishn in filmmaker Prakash Jha’s films Satyagrah and ‘Aarakshan’. He tweeted, "T 3653 - He had a dream .. came to the Film Industry to fulfil it .. today Sachin Mamta Krishn, has succeeded. He worked on Satyagrah and Aarakshan with me. Today he directs and DOP’s this venture, releasing on Hotstar All good wishes “ महाशय “ He shares a trailer of the Disney+Hotstar show Hostages 2. Take a look at the tweet:

T 3653 - He had a dream .. came to the Film Industry to fulfil it .. today Sachin Mamta Krishn, has succeeded ..

He worked on Satyagrah and Aarakshan with me .. today he directs and DOP’s this venture .. releasing on Hotstar

All good wishes “ महाशय “ 🙏 https://t.co/RG999U9soE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 8, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan is very active on his social media. Along with Twitter, he also shared a picture of the Hostages 2 poster on his Instagram. He captioned the image as the same on Twitter. Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram is often flooded with throwback videos and pictures and his own pictures and fan art. He recently shared a picture from his show Kaun Banega Crorepati and penned a caption in Hindi which translates ‘Respectful greetings, thank you’. Here's the post:

Hostages on Disney+Hotstar

Hostages 2 releases today at 7 pm on Disney+ Hotstar. Hostages 2 trailer was released on Disney+ Hotstar’s official YouTube channel on September 3. The show is directed by Sudhir Mishra along with Sachin Mamta Krishn. The plot of the show revolves around Surgeon Dr. Mira Anand which is played by Tisca Chopra who is scheduled to perform a routine operation on the Chief Minister. A night before the procedure her family is taken hostage and ordered to kill her patient.

She is blackmailed to make a decision as her family is kept hostage. The Hostages 2 cast features Ronit Bose Roy, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, and Divya Dutta in the lead. Dalip Tahil, Aashim Gulati, Faezeh Jalali, Amit Sail, Kanwaljit Singh, and Shweta Basu Prasad play supporting roles in the show. Here's the trailer:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.