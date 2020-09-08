What Time Does 'Hostages Season 2' Release On Hotstar? Here Are Details About Show

Fans thoroughly enjoyed Season 1 of the Indian crime thriller series Hostages, which was released in 2019 on Hotstar. Hostages is an official adaptation of an Israeli series that goes by the same name. Aside from an engaging and thrilling storyline, Hostages on Hotstar also has an ensemble cast which includes some of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry.

The series stars Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati, and Mohan Kapoor. Hostages on Hotstar is helmed by Indian director Sudhir Mishra who is best known for his work in films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Dharavi and Chameli. Only a year after the release of Hostages season one, the talented director is back with Hostages season 2. Find out, “What time does Hostages Season 2 release on Hotstar?”

What time does Hostages Season 2 release on Hotstar?

Hostages Season 2 trailer was released on Disney Plus Hotstar’s official YouTube channel on September 3. The trailer has already amassed over 20 million views. Hostages Season 2 release date is September 9. Like most films and shows on Disney Plus Hotstar, Hostages Season 2 will release on 7:30 PM IST.

Hostages Season 2 onHotstar: What we know about the new season!

Hostages Season 2 on Hotstar will also feature the Indian actor Dino Morea, who will be returning to the screen after a long hiatus from the cinema. Dino Morea will be seen playing a cold-blooded assassin in the new season. In an interview given to The Hindu, Dino stated that he is extremely excited about his new role, as it is the first time that he will be playing the antagonist.

Aside from Dino Morea some of the other actors who will be seen in Season 2 are Shilpa Shukla, Divya Dutta, and Amit Sial. In her interview, Divya mentioned that she had watched Hostages Season 1 and wondered why she wasn’t on the show. But, to the fans utmost delight, the brilliant actor is playing the role of a negotiator in Hostages Season 2.

Hostages on Hotstar: Here’s the premise of the show

Surgeon Dr. Mira Anand played by Tisca Chopra is scheduled to perform a routine operation on the Chief Minister. However, a night before the procedure, her family is taken hostage and she is ordered to assassinate her unsuspecting patient. She is forced to make a decision as the life of her family is on line.

