Disney Announces Two New Shows Based On DYC On America's Got Talent For Disney+

Disney recently made an announcement about two new projects that will release on Disney+. As per Deadline, the shows will be based on the inspirational story of the Detroit Youth Choir on America's Got Talent, Choir. The unscripted series will be produced by Blumhouse Television, Manic Production and Campfire. This will mark the first series for Blumhouse that will release on Disney+.

Choir documentary on Disney plus

The unscripted series has been filming in Detroit since last fall and it is inspired by DYC Artistic director Anthony White. The director has impacted and inspired over 1000 kids through music over two decades. He is a mentor, teacher and a father figure to those kids. After appearing in the reality show, the group was gifted over $1M from the City of Detroit, as per the publication. They also performed on 'Glory', which was co-written by John Legend, Common and Rhymefest. The song became one of the anthems for social change.

According to Deadline, Ayo Davis, EVP, Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Content said that Disney Branded Television seeks out creative talent who are diverse, inclusive and are representative of the multi-cultural landscape. He further added that he is proud to team up with Anthony White and the young kids of Detroit Youth Choir to present a real-life story. He also assures that the audience will be singing along with the group when they watch the show.

Blumhouse Television President, Chris McCumber also said that Choir has a feel-good element. He further added that is the 'hopeful-programming that we need right now. He further said that he is thrilled to work with Disney+ for the first time on both projects.

Disney Plus Show

Apart from Choir, Blumhouse will also be working on a scripted series that is under production. The writer/producer and showrunner Anthony Sparks is currently working closely with the scripted drama series. He will serve as showrunner as well as executive producer. Both the projects, scripted and unscripted has been under the production of Blumhouse for several months. It will be produced by Maniac Productions and Blumhouse Television. Campfire CEO Ross Dinerstrein will join as executive producer. On the other hand, the unscripted docuseries is directed by Rudy Valdez.

