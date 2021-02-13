Brandy's Cinderella Is Finally Streaming On OTT; Here's How You Can Watch It!

Brandy's Cinderella is one of those classic stories that have had numerous adaptations including noteworthy animated Disney films. However, many believe that the only right adaptation is the one that released in 1997 and was not an animation. We are talking about revisiting the 1997's Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, a movie adaptation of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein's original television musical from 1957. Starring Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston, this revisit is worth the effort and it is now finally streaming on Disney Plus.

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 6 Release Date And Spoiler; Everything We Know So Far

When does Brandy’s Cinderella release on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus, owned by Disney is supposed to have all the Disney movies and their lack of Brady’s Cinderella in it had upset many fans in the past. However, it is finally streaming on the platform and these very fans, who are majorly 80’s kids, can’t be happier. The movie is now streaming on Disney Plus from February 12 and the Cinderalla release time was 12 AM.

Also Read: 'WandaVision' Episode 5 Introduces Strangest Ever Cameo In The MCU; See Details Here

Brandy’s Cinderalla on Disney Plus: Get to know the cast

The Cinderella release has left many fans happy as the movie finally has easy access. Apart from Brandy and Houston, the cast of the adaptation also features the likes of Jason Alexander, Whoopi Goldberg, Bernadette Peters, and Victor Garber, and many more. The seven times Emmy nominated TV movie, was lit up with the performances from the fan favourites like Jason Alexander and Whoopi Goldberg who were top stars at that time thanks to their works, Seinfeld, and Sister Act respectively.

Also Read: Disney Animation Video Of Reused Clips For Its Movies Goes Viral, Netizens Shocked

Other movies like Cinderella

What’s not to love in a good classic fairytale story and its musical adaptation? For fans of the genre, Disney movies are a haven and the love has often been replicated by the makers in providing quality adaptations. For anyone who loved watching Brandy’s Cinderella, here are some movie suggestions you would like.

· Mary Poppins Returns (Disney Plus)

· Beauty and the Beast (Disney Plus)

· Snow White and the Huntsman (Netflix)

· Mirror Mirror (Netflix)

· Oklahoma! (Disney Plus)

Also Read: News Of 'Nimona' Movie Cancelled By Disney Upsets Netizens; See Tweets

Also Read: Aloha Rodeo Adaptation To Be Made By Disney; Chris Kekaniokalani Bright To Helm The Script

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.