Soundar Rajan's 'Teddy' To Release On Disney+ Hotstar On March 19? Read Details

Helmed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, the upcoming Tamil animated flick Teddy is all set to release on the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar, on March 19, 2021, reported Behindwoods. The animated drama which features a teddy bear in the titular role as a special character will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. The flick also features Arya and his wife, Sayyeshaa in the lead roles.

Arya's latest animated flick Teddy to release on March 19

According to the outlet, the official announcement is still awaited. In the upcoming animated film, Sayyeshaa will be seen portraying Arya’s wife. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green, the film marks director Magizh Thirumeni's acting debut as an antagonist. Teddy's cast also includes Sathish and Sakshi Agarwal in the supporting role.

Teddy is the first Tamil film to use an Indian animation company to design a special animated character. It also marks the second Kollywood film after Kochadaiiyaan to use motion-capture technology. The film is rumoured to be a remake of the popular Hollywood film Ted, which released in the year 2012. The plot and dialogues are penned by Soundar Rajan himself, while the music of the film is taken care of by D Imman.

The plot of the flick revolves around the special animated character Teddy, who is said to appear in the film for over 80 mins. Set in Chennai and other European locations, the shooting was wrapped up in December 2019 itself. During the lockdown, the filmmakers announced that the film will have a theatrical release, cleaning the rumours of ‘exploring’ an OTT platform release.

The film, which was announced in the month of March 2019, marks Soundar Rajan’s fifth directorial venture and his collaboration with Arya. It went on floors in the month of May in the same year. The filmmakers approached Sakshi for the supporting role after her appearance in the reality TV show titled Bigg Boss Tamil season three.

The teaser of the much-awaited film was released by the lead Arya on his official Twitter handle on March 10, 2020. Unveiling the first look, the actor informed his fans and followers that he is releasing the teaser on a ‘very special day’ of his life. He extended gratitude to his wife Sayyeshaa and further wished director Soundar Rajan a ‘happy birthday’.

Here’s the #Teddyteaser on a very special day of my life. Thanks my wifey @sayyeshaa for being You 🤗😍😘😘 Happy birthday to my dear brother confidant @ShaktiRajan who has given me this memorable film

😘https://t.co/AY9Vjnv0fj @immancomposer @StudioGreen2 @K9Studioz — Arya (@arya_offl) March 10, 2020

Image Source: A still from Teddy

