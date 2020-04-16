Hotstar Not Working On Firestick? Learn Here How To Resolve This Issue

Quick links:
During this quarantine period, people are trying to watch their favourite shows and movies on streaming apps such as Disney+ Hotstar. The launch of Disney+ Hotstar has brought numerous new content for people to watch online and spend their time watching popular Marvel, Star Wars, Disney content along with other popular movies and shows. However, recently, many users took to social media and reported problems such as "Disney+ Hotstar not working on Firestick," "Hotstar not working on Amazon Firestick" and "how to activate Hotstar on Firestick?" If you are facing a similar issue, here is how to solve Disney+ Hotstar not working on Firestick issues.
Sometimes streaming content for a long time may cause a problem with the app. But, you can simply try closing the app to avoid the error and reopen to use it again. For closing it completely, you must remove it from the working tabs on your smartphone as well.
Also Read | Hotstar Not Working On Smart TV? Here Is How You Can Try Fixing The Problem
Also Read | Disney+ Hotstar plans in India, subscription fee, and other details you need to know
To log in through Amazon Firestick, please click on any 'Premium' video and you will find the 'sign-in' option.— Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) October 15, 2017
Hi! Please update to latest version.— Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) April 22, 2019
- Sign out from Fire TV app.
- Go to https://t.co/UCttzgBT3s on phone browser, sign out from there too.
- Open https://t.co/krxAhbG07u on same browser
- Login with Email or Phone whichever has subscription
- Enter code shown on Fire TV app
Also Read | Hotstar screen mirroring not working on TV? Use this hack to screen Disney+ Hotstar on TV
We have changed the login flow. When you play any premium content, you will see the new flow. You can to use a browser to sign in and enter the code displayed.— Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) April 23, 2019
-Open the Smart TV and it will display a code— Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) June 9, 2019
-On your browser, go to (link: https://t.co/krxAhbG07u)
-Sign in to your Hotstar Account
-Insert the code on the browser in the space provided
-Click on 'Start Watching' and you will be able to stream Hotstar on Smart TV
Also Read | How many users can use Hotstar Premium? Can you watch premium videos in more than 1 device