Hotstar Not Working On Firestick? Learn Here How To Resolve This Issue

During this quarantine period, people are trying to watch their favourite shows and movies on streaming apps such as Disney+ Hotstar. The launch of Disney+ Hotstar has brought numerous new content for people to watch online and spend their time watching popular Marvel, Star Wars, Disney content along with other popular movies and shows. However, recently, many users took to social media and reported problems such as "Disney+ Hotstar not working on Firestick," "Hotstar not working on Amazon Firestick" and "how to activate Hotstar on Firestick?" If you are facing a similar issue, here is how to solve Disney+ Hotstar not working on Firestick issues.

How to solve Disney+ Hotstar not working on Firestick issues?

Close and Re-Open the App

Sometimes streaming content for a long time may cause a problem with the app. But, you can simply try closing the app to avoid the error and reopen to use it again. For closing it completely, you must remove it from the working tabs on your smartphone as well.

Update the latest version of Disney+ Hotstar on FireStick

Sign out from the Fire TV app.

Go to http://hotstar.com on phone browser, sign out from there too.

Open http://hotstar.com/activate on same browser

Login with Email or Phone whichever has subscription - Enter code shown on Fire TV app

How to activate Hotstar on Firestick?

Step 1: Power on the Firestick, click on the Search icon from the home screen.

Power on the Firestick, click on the Search icon from the home screen. Step 2: Type in the search tab as Hotstar by using the on-screen virtual keyboard. Click on the search icon to search for it.

Type in the search tab as Hotstar by using the on-screen virtual keyboard. Click on the search icon to search for it. Step 3: You should click on the Hotstar from the search result. Now, click the Get button to start downloading it on Firestick.

You should click on the Hotstar from the search result. Now, click the Get button to start downloading it on Firestick. Step 4: When the Hotstar app completes its downloading process, click on the Open button.

When the Hotstar app completes its downloading process, click on the Open button. Step 5: Enter your mobile number to login to Hotstar app on your Firestick to start streaming your favourite contents.

To log in through Amazon Firestick, please click on any 'Premium' video and you will find the 'sign-in' option. — Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) October 15, 2017

Hi! Please update to latest version.

- Sign out from Fire TV app.

- Go to https://t.co/UCttzgBT3s on phone browser, sign out from there too.

- Open https://t.co/krxAhbG07u on same browser

- Login with Email or Phone whichever has subscription

- Enter code shown on Fire TV app — Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) April 22, 2019

We have changed the login flow. When you play any premium content, you will see the new flow. You can to use a browser to sign in and enter the code displayed. — Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) April 23, 2019

-Open the Smart TV and it will display a code

-On your browser, go to (link: https://t.co/krxAhbG07u)

-Sign in to your Hotstar Account

-Insert the code on the browser in the space provided

-Click on 'Start Watching' and you will be able to stream Hotstar on Smart TV — Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) June 9, 2019

