What's New On Netflix This Week? Check List (May 1st To May 7th)

Netflix is an online streaming service that enables its members to watch shows and movies on the platform. Netflix brings together a variety of shows and movies from different genres that a member can choose from and watch at any time without a break. It is very common among people to binge-watch shows and series on Netflix. Here is a list of shows, movies and series that are going to premiere on Netflix this week (April 30th to May 6th).

What's new on Netflix this week? (May 1st to May 7th)

Above The Rim (1994) Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) All Day and a Night (2020) Back to the Future (1985) Back to the Future II (1989) Casi Feliz / Almost Happy (Season 1) Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) Cracked Up (2018) Den of Thieves (2018) For Colored Girls (2010) Fun with Dick & Jane (2005) Get In (2020) Hollywood (Limited Series) Into the Night (Season 1) Jarhead (2005) Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2013) Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016) Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) Masha and the Bear (Season 4) Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1) Mrs. Serial Killer (2020) Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2018) Pup Academy (Season 1) Reckoning (Limited Series) Sinister (2012) Song of the Sea (2014) The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) The Half of It (2020) The Heartbreak Kid (2007) The Patriot (2000) – Mel Brooks historical drama. Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine Underworld (2003), Underworld: Evolution (2006) Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) Urban Cowboy (2016) What a Girl Wants (2003) Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) Arctic Dogs (2019) Luccas Neto em: Acampemonto de Ferias 2 Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (2020) Becoming (2020) Hangman (2017) Workin Moms (Season 4) Scissor Seven (Season 2)

