Disney Movie Quiz: Can You Guess These Fierce Princesses Based On Movie Plot?

Disney movies under the Walt Disney Pictures hold a special place in every 90s child’s heart. From dressing like the princesses to day-dreaming about them, it has become a fantasy of every child. Apart from the glee and glamour of the princesses, one thing that stands out the most is how fiercely they fight every trouble. Disney movies have one of the most courageous and heroic princesses in animated as well as live-action films. Take this quiz to check out if you can identify these princesses based on the description of the film.

Disney Princess quiz

Guess the name of the Princess from the description of the film

1. This movie is about a lonely princess who lives with her stepmother. The mother is afraid of the beauty of the princess and forces her to work as a maid. When she couldn’t take it anymore, she decided to kill the princess. However, the princess flees from her clutches and befriends seven woodland creatures who take care of her.

· Cinderella

· Snow White

· Jasmine

· Moana

2. In this movie, the princess who is an orphan is forced to work as a scullery maid. She has a stepmother and two stepsisters who are often cruel to her and jealous of her charm and beauty. When the princess decides to attend a ball, her sisters ruin her dress. However, with the help of her fairy godmother, the princess attends the ball and meets her Prince Charming there.

· Moana

· Elsa

· Aurora

· Cinderella

3. This fairytale is about a little princess who lives with three fairies Flora, Fauna and Merryweather. The princess was cursed by an evil fairy and had to leave her father’s kingdom so that she could be safe. However, her life was saved when she received her true love’s kiss.

· Aurora

· Mulan

· Rapunzel

· Merida

4. The theme of this movie revolves around two lovers who are separated by an evil witch. The evil witch wishes to destroy their love, however, she fails to do so. The strength of the princess lies in her hair.

· Elsa

· Rapunzel

· Mulan

· Snow White

5. An arrogant prince is turned into a beast by a wicked enchantress. In order to return back to normal, the prince must learn to love and to be loved in return. The princess enters the castle after the prince imprisons her father.

· Snow White

· Elsa

· Belle

· Ariel

6. This film revolves around a mermaid princess who dreams to go on land. When she is forbidden to go on land by her father, the princess visits an evil witch. The witch helps her to go on land. However, the princess is unaware that this is the witch’s plan to destroy her and her father.

· Mulan

· Moana

· Elsa

· Ariel

7. It is the story of a street urchin who is the only person who can enter the cave of wonders and retrieve a magical lamp. However, he accidentally gets trapped in the cave and befriends a genie. While he has three wishes, he uses one of it to become a prince to impress the princess of his dreams.

· Merida

· Snow White

· Aurora

· Jasmine

8. The daughter of the Chief of the Tribe, coming from a long line of navigators, sets out for a forbidden island. She is accompanied by a demigod. Along the journey, they battle all the troubles of the sea and fulfil the ancient quest of her ancestors.

· Moana

· Cinderella

· Rapunzel

· Merida

9. In this movie, the redheaded princess loves archery and horse-riding. However, her mother, the Queen tells her that her interests do not align with that of a princess. She chooses to defy her mother and leave the kingdom. On the way, she encounters a witch who casts a spell on her mother.

· Ariel

· Jasmine

· Merida

· Belle

10. This princess has the power to create and freeze ice and snow. When she accidentally hits her sister, the princess stays reclusively in her room. After the death of their parents, the princess is crowned as the queen. When she loses control and freezes Arendelle, the princess leaves the kingdom and flees to the mountains.

· Elsa

· Moana

· Mulan

· Snow White

Answers

1. Snow White

2. Cinderella

3. Aurora

4. Rapunzel

5. Belle

6. Ariel

7. Jasmine

8. Moana

9. Merida

10. Elsa

