Does Andy Die In 'The Old Guard'? Find Out The Fate Of The Lead Character In The Film

New Netflix Superhero film The Old Guard has created a lot of buzz since its arrival on the platform. Helmed by American Director and Screenwriter Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film is based on the comic book created by Greg Rucka which carries the same name. South African born actor Charlize Theron plays the lead role of Andy in The Old Guard, who is an old and immortal warrior. Read on to know, “Does Andy die in The Old Guard?”

The Old Guard Spoilers: Who is Andy in The Old Guard?

Andy in The Old Guard is the leader of an immortal band of warriors who have spent centuries trekking across the world and fighting battles to save the living. However, things take a gnarly turn as the group takes on a new recruit, who is the US Marine Nile Freeman played by American actor Kiki Layne.

Andy in The Old Guard and her group now are faced with a thoroughly modern enemy, Steven Merrick who is the evil CEO of a Pharma company and is behind this ancient band of warriors. Merrick, played by English actor Harry Melling wants to kidnap them and study the secrets of the centuries-long lives.

Image Credit: The Old Guard (Instagram)

Does Andy die in The Old Guard?

In the Netflix film’s climax, Andy and her fellow soldier Booker are on a mission to rescue their companions Joe and Nicky. Unfortunately, Joe and Nicky are already being held hostages in Merrick's lab. To find their comrades, Andy in The Old Guard tracks down the former CIA agent Copley. However, Copley had earlier, set a trap for Andy’s team with a fake mission with a motive to obtain video proof of their healing powers and immortality.

But little does Andy know that her comrade Booker has a genuine death wish, he wishes to end his difficult life, which he has been enduring for more than two centuries now. To fulfil his death wish Booker double-crosses Andy in The Old Guard, and hands himself and Andy over to their foe Merrick. In the long course of the action that follows, Andy ends up getting shot in the stomach and to the horror of her fans, the immortal warrior doesn't heal instantly as was expected.

Image Credit: The Old Guard (Instagram)

At this point, it seems as though Andy in The Old Guard might actually die alone, with a bullet in her stomach and with the knowledge that her centuries-old comrade Booker betrayed her in the end. Fortunately, Nile Freeman, who was initially planning to rejoin her family, decides to rescue the rest of the warrior gang instead. The CIA agent Copley was working against Andy and her group in the hopes of finding a way to prolong his wife’s life as she was suffering from a life-threatening disease.

But he switches sides when he decides to help the Nile free her comrades. The Nile successfully frees Andy, Booker, Joe and Nicky. She evens manages to kill Merrick by tackling him out of a high rise window. Hence, Andy in The Old Guard lives after she is rescued by the Nile in time. Her wounds are treated and The Old Guards are, free and reunited again.

Does Andy regain her immortality?

When Andy in The Old Guard does not heal from the gunshot immediately, it is revealed to the audiences that she has lost her immortality, as all the members of The Old Guard do in time being. Though The Old Guards return back to business, this time they are thoroughly aware that any mission could be the last one for Andy as she cannot heal herself anymore, thus she is no longer an immortal. Booker is exiled from the group for his betrayal.

