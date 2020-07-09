Khatrimaza Leaks Netflix Original Fantasy Series 'Warrior Nun'

Khatrimaza recently leaked the fantasy drama Netflix series, Warrior Nun. The series has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the audience for its ability to keep the viewers hooked. The series was initially released on Netflix on July 2, 2020, and was leaked on Khatrimaza within days.

The leak of Warrior Nun on the notorious piracy site is a serious violation of the copyrights law and is expected to affect Warrior Nun’s collection in India to a great extent.

Khatrimaza leaks Warrior Nun

Piracy website Khatrimaza recently leaked all ten episodes of the new fantasy drama series, Warrior Nun. The show is a Netflix original piece which is being highly appreciated for its offbeat and fresh content.

The plot of Warrior Nun revolves around a young teenager who wakes up after being dead, only to discover that she has been blessed with superpowers to hunt down demons and be a part of a group of nuns. The show has been directed by Simon Barry and stars actors like Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, and Kristina Tonteri-young in key roles, amongst others. This series has seen its share of popularity in India as it creates the right blend of adventure and teen drama.

Read Khatrimaza Leaks 'Choked' Movie Download; Read All Details Here

Also read Tamilrockers Hacker Group Leaks The 2015 Gaspar Noé Directed Film "Love"

Khatrimaza is a notorious piracy site which has leaked a number of critically acclaimed shows and movies. The website makes high-quality content available for the viewers without any subscription which attracts a huge crowd.

The website is an amalgamation of content from various OTT platforms including ZEE5, Amazon Prime, and Netflix, amongst others. It also gives the audience an option to view the show or the series in the Indian language of their choice. Previously, Khatrimaza leaked shows like Castle Rock, Dark, and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain which affected the overall profit made by the makers of the show.

The leak of these pieces online is a serious offence according to the Indian judiciary as it violates the copyright laws that protect the creative intelligence of the people involved in the making process.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Read Tamilrockers Leak 'Your Honor' Web Series Starring Jimmy Sheirgill

Also read Khatrimaza Leaks 'Chintu Ka Birthday' Film Online; See Full Details

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Netflix)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.