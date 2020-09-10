Does Bellamy Die In 'The 100'? Showrunner Jason Rothenberg Explains In Brief

In Wednesday's episode of The 100, the audience saw that Bellamy Blake was shot by Clarke Griffin after he threatened to hand Madi's notebook of pictures of the future to the authorities. The 13th episode of the seventh season, titled Blood Giant has confused many from the audience. So, if you are wondering and asking yourself how does Bellamy die in The 100, here is a detailed answer for your query.

Does Bellamy die in The 100?

Bellamy has been a major part of the show, The 100 since its first-ever episode and her death sequence in the latest episode has turned out to be a major blow for fans, particularly for fans of the "Bellarke" (Bellamy and Clarke) relationship. But if you are assuming that this could be another fake-out, unfortunately, it is not this time. Confirming the death of Bellamy, the showrunner Jason Rothenberg immediately shared a brief tweet following the east coast airing of the episode and explained why the show had decided to kill off the character so close to the series finale.

In a note, Jason Rothenberg wrote, "For 7 seasons, The 100 has been a show about the dark things that humanity will do to survive and the toll those deeds take on our heroes' souls". The note further read, "We knew Bellamy's death had to go to the heart of what the show is all about: Survival. Who you're willing to protect. And who you're willing to sacrifice."

The note-post continued, "His loss is devastating, but his life and his endless love for his people will loom large and affect everything that comes after, to the very end of the series finale, itself. We thank Bob for his beautiful work over these long years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Details of The 100

The American post-apocalyptic science fiction drama television series started premiering back in 2014. So far, the makers have dropped 7 seasons. The latest installment will see a total of 16 episodes. The fresh episodes stream on The CW every Wednesday.

